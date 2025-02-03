King Charles III Coronation Medals presented in Laval

On behalf of Quebec Lieutenant Governor Manon Jeannotte, Brigadier-General Stéphane Tardif had the honour of presiding over a special ceremony on the afternoon of January 29 at the Palace Convention Centre in Laval, where 63 citizens from the Greater Montreal area, including several from Laval, received the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

According to a statement issued by the Lieutenant Governor’s office, the ceremony aimed to recognize the unsung heroes of the two regions, whose contributions have made a significant impact on their community, the province, and, in some cases, on a national and international scale.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a special commemorative distinction designed to honour Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities or abroad. It celebrates their achievements, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of Canadian society.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal marks a historic occasion, as it is the first Canadian commemorative medal awarded for a coronation since that of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Government of Canada will award 30,000 medals across the country to recognize significant contributions made by citizens in various fields.

The presentation of the King Charles III Coronation Medal in Quebec is part of events celebrating those who contribute, often behind the scenes, to the advancement of Canada at the local, national, and international levels.

Details of the Medal

The medal features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III and his royal monogram and is attached to a ribbon in dark blue, bright red, and white. This ribbon is identical to that used for the Coronation Medal in the United Kingdom. The design of the medal was created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority and approved by His Majesty.