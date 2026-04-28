Laval renames park as Armenian community marks Genocide Remembrance Day

Hundreds gather for march, monument relocation and ceremony on April 24

Participants carrying flags joined together in the newly renamed park on April 24 2026. Photo Matthew Daldalian.

A day of remembrance and renewal

Hundreds gathered in Chomedey’s newly renamed parc de l’Espoir on the evening of Friday, April 24.

Laval’s Armenian community marked Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day with a march, speeches and the official unveiling of a new home for the city’s Armenian Genocide memorial.

The April 24 ceremony also marked the renaming of parc des Coccinelles to parc de l’Espoir, following a March 10 city council decision tied to the relocation of the Armenian Genocide Memorial within the park grounds.

The monument, titled L’Espoir, was created by late Armenian-Canadian sculptor Arto Tchakmakchian. It honours the Armenian men, women and children killed between 1915 and 1923 during the Armenian Genocide, widely recognized as having claimed 1.5 million direct victims.

Events began around 5:30 p.m. outside Laval’s Citizen Relations building on Blvd. Chomedey, where participants carrying Armenian flags walked together toward the newly renamed park. Many speeches and announcements were delivered in Armenian, with portions in French.

As daylight faded and the sky turned orange, families, elders and children formed a wide circle around the monument while music, poetry and community performances continued into the evening.

Monument finds new home

The monument was previously located near the intersection of Hwy. 440 and Blvd. Daniel-Johnson, a site community members had long said lacked visibility and reflective public space.

Sako Yacoubian, president of the Laval Joint Committee for the Armenian Genocide Monument, said community representatives had worked for years to create and later relocate the memorial.

“The committee was formed over 16, 17 years ago,” Yacoubian said. “Representatives from each Armenian church came together, formed a committee and we worked on the monuments.”

He said the original monument opened in October 2013 before discussions began with the city on moving it.

Sako Yacoubian is president of the Laval Joint Committee for the Armenian Genocide Monument. Photo Matthew Daldalian.

“We worked with the city to try to relocate the monuments,” he said. “And finally, they heard our needs.”

Yacoubian said Laval was the natural place for such a monument because of the city’s large Armenian population.

“We’re a 45,000 strong community and the majority live in Laval,” he said. “So, it was important for our people to have a place for our 1.5 million genocide victims.”

Message beyond one community

Speakers repeatedly framed the event not only as remembrance of the past, but as a warning for the future.

Yacoubian said younger generations visiting the park may learn about genocide and the need to prevent future atrocities.

“We want to make sure that the youth acknowledge, remember and also prevent future genocides,” he said.

Herag Herkelian, a previous art historian and Laval resident, said public memorials can help broaden historical understanding.

“I hope that the main takeaway for people who come across this monument would be to learn about it, to learn about the other genocides, to learn to speak up,” Herkelian said.

He added that his hope was visitors leave with “that message of peace, of cooperation, of recognition, restorations and reparations.”

Political leaders attend

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer, city municipal councillors, Quebec MNAs and federal MPs were among those in attendance.

Those attending politicians included Members of the House of Commons of Canada Fayçal El-Khoury, Annie Koutrakis and Carlos Leitão.

Mayor Boyer told the crowd the gathering showed the strength and permanence of Laval’s Armenian community.

Mayor Stéphane Boyer pictured with Renaud-Coursol district Councillor Seta Topouzian on April 24 2026. Photo Matthew Daldalian.

“When I was on my way here and saw everyone marching, the young people singing, and now seeing so many people here today with flags, I tell myself that the Armenian community is very much alive,” Boyer said.

He said the new site was more fitting for reflection and annual commemorations, while also representing hope.

“That is why we are here today, among other things, to inaugurate the new location of the Monument of Hope,” he said.

Renaud-Coursol district Councillor Seta Topouzian called the park renaming especially meaningful.

“This year, this moment of reflection takes on particular significance in Laval, as the commemorative monument now finally has a dignified and unifying home at Parc de l’Espoir,” she said in a statement to The Laval News.

A community rooted in Laval

For many attendees, the ceremony carried both grief and pride. Children moved between adults holding flags. Hymns and Armenian songs carried through the park. Some stood quietly near the monument while others embraced after speeches.

Herkelian said outside support from political leaders and non-Armenian residents mattered deeply.

“They are all on our side. They’re our allies,” he said. “They understand that this is a bigger issue and not just an Armenian issue.”

Yacoubian said municipal recognition sends an important message.

“We’re an important community within the city,” he said. “This means a lot for us.”

As night settled over Chomedey, the monument’s new setting reflected its purpose that evening, one of mourning and endurance.