Night-time closures on Autoroute 15 from April 26 to 30

Transports Québec has announced the closing over a period of four days next week of some traffic lanes and exits on Autoroute 15, affecting motorists in Boisbriand, Sainte-Thérèse, Blainville and Mirabel.

Autoroute 15 sign.

On April 26, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day:

Exit 20 (A-640, Saint-Eustache, Repentigny) of Highway 15 northbound is closed.

Exit 23 (Mirabel (Saint-Augustin), Saint-Charles Street) of Highway 15 northbound is closed.

Two of four lanes on Highway 15 northbound are closed between Saint-Charles Street and Seigneurie Boulevard West.

Two of three lanes on Highway 15 southbound are closed at the Highway 50 interchange.

The Highway 15 southbound service road is completely closed.

Exit 292 South (A-15 South, Montreal) of Highway 50 eastbound is closed.

On April 27th, from 9pm to 5am the following day:

Exit 20 (A-640, Saint-Eustache, Repentigny) of Highway 15 northbound is closed.

The ramp from the Curé-Boivin access road to Highway 15 northbound is closed.

Two of four lanes on Highway 15 northbound are closed between the Curé-Boivin access road and Boulevard de la Seigneurie Ouest.

Two of three lanes on Highway 15 southbound are closed at the Highway 50 interchange.

The Highway 15 southbound service road is completely closed.

Exit 292 South (A-15 South, Montreal) of Highway 50 eastbound is closed.

On April 29, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day:

Exit 23 (Mirabel (Saint-Augustin), Saint-Charles Street of Highway 15 northbound is closed.

Two of the four lanes on Highway 15 northbound are closed between Saint-Charles Street and Seigneurie Boulevard West.

On April 30th, from 10 PM to 5 AM the following day:

Exit 23 (Mirabel (Saint-Augustin), Saint-Charles Street of Highway 15 northbound is closed.

Two of the four lanes on Highway 15 northbound are closed between Saint-Charles Street and Seigneurie Boulevard West.

Transports Québec advises that the work may be postponed, extended or cancelled due to adverse weather conditions or operational constraints.

To stay informed about all disruptions and updates related to this work, consult Québec 511, a practical tool for planning trips, and download the Québec 511 mobile app to activate notifications.