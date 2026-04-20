Laval Police seek video of January car crash in which two children died

The Laval Police say they are seeking the public’s help in a fatal crash investigation that claimed the lives of two children last January.

The incident occurred on January 5 around 7:30 p.m. along Route 335 between Dagenais Blvd. and Saint-Saëns Street.

“Investigators assigned to this case are looking for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant information, particularly video footage,” the Laval police said in a statement.

Laval Police say a Hyundai Kona similar to this one is a vehicle of interest in a Jan. 5 case of dangerous driving that left two children dead. (Photo: Courtesy Laval Police)

They say they are searching for a Hyunday Kona.

According to the LPD, the case involves allegations of dangerous driving that led to multiple injuries as well as two fatalities.

According to the LPD, the investigation remains open and the investigators are urging anyone who may have been a witness or who may have recorded even a portion of the events through a dashcam or other digital device to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at the LPD’s Info Line at 450-662-4636 or by calling 9-1-1. The file number is LVL-260105-079.