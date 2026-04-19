Empire enters Quebec discount market with acquisition of Mayrand

Nova Scotia-headquartered Empire Company announced last week that they are expanding into Quebec with the acquisition of food retailer Mayrand Food Group, marking Empire’s entry into the discount market in this province.

Mayrand operates four large format locations across the greater Montreal area, including one on Autoroute 440 in Laval.

Empire, which oversees IGA stores in Quebec and operates Sobey’s stores in Atlantic Canada, says the acquisition is a “strategic entry into the Quebec discount/warehouse food market.”

“Mayrand is a respected Quebec institution with deep local roots and a loyal customer base,” said Luc L’Archevêque, chief customer officer at Empire.

“This transaction allows the Mayrand brand to continue serving customers and communities while benefiting from Empire’s scale, operational expertise and long‑term commitment to food retail in Quebec,” he added.

Empire says the company plans to maintain the Mayrand banner and grow the business as a distinct brand.

Founded more than 110 years ago, Mayrand is known for its vast and select product assortment, competitive pricing and cordial relations with both suppliers and retail customers.

Mayrand also operates stores in Anjou, Brossard and Saint‑Jérôme.