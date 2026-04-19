CIMA+ acquires Laval-based transportation consultancy CSched

CIMA+, a civil engineering consulting firm with a longtime presence in Laval, has acquired CSched, a Laval-based consultancy focusing on advanced timetable planning and optimization solutions for public transit and private transportation providers.

CIMA+’s Laval headquarters on Souvenir Blvd. in Laval.

Founded in 2008, CSched provides consulting services, training programs and software for timetable and operations planning.

The boutique firm works with public transit operators as well as private transport providers (schools buses and intercity coaches).

CSched’s consulting practice for transit include scheduling efficiency review, labour negotiation support, tender bidding support and zero emission bus transition support.

The firm’s proprietary software – Hastus by CSched – is used by major transit agencies worldwide and has cloud-based solutions across planning, scheduling, and operations.

CSched has 12 employees listed on LinkedIn.

CIMA+ says in a statement that its acquisition of CSched will strengthen its public transit offering.

“CSched’s expertise in advanced planning and operational optimization reinforces our position in the transportation sector and consolidates our ability to support clients in implementing sustainable and high-performance solutions,” said Steeve Fiset, chief strategy officer at CIMA+.

CIMA+ was founded in 1990 and has more than 3,500 people across 40+ offices in Canada.

The firm provides consulting engineering services in energy and resources, infrastructure, transportation, buildings, project management, as well as operational and digital technologies.

“Joining CIMA+ gives us the scale and complementary skills needed to better support our clients in this evolving landscape,” said Michel Courval, president and CEO of CSched.

“It also allows us to focus more on developing proficiency within the industry, particularly through training and knowledge sharing,” he added.

The transaction closed on April 1, 2026.

CIMA+ last year acquired Lakeland Consulting, an Oakville, ON consulting firm specializing in commercial management services for construction projects and B&A, a Calgary-based urban planning firm.