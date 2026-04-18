With water levels rising, Laval implements preventive measures

The City of Laval says it is cycling into intervention mode in response to rapidly rising river waters after a “minor flooding” threshold was reached.

“The situation remains under control, although the forecast predicts rising water levels for the coming days,” the city said in a statement issued on Friday

According to the city, public works crews have secured 1.2 km of dike along the banks of Laval Island, while installation continues in the Riviera Street area of ​​Fabreville-Sainte-Rose (Sector 5).

Riviera St. in Fabreville/Sainte-Rose, which runs next to the Rivière des Mille Îles, has been fortified during past years with a cement block barrier to protect against springtime flooding from the river. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Friday morning, further installation work began in the same area, as well as in Chomedey (Sector 3). Work continues on installing protective measures, and preventive checks by the Fire Department (SSIL) are ongoing.

“Constant monitoring of the embankments has not revealed any anomalies,” says the city.

Support for Residents

The city says that over the previous 24 hours, there was an increase in calls to the municipality’s 3-1-1 hotline. Up to mid-day Friday, approximately 20 calls were received, most of which concerned flood preparedness.

The city is advising Laval residents living in flood zones to follow the safety guidelines available at laval.ca/inondations.

The city is urging affected Laval residents to subscribe to the municipality’s alerts and update their contact information at laval.ca/abonnement to be promptly notified of important notices.

As well, for any emergency that threatens safety or health, the public should contact 9-1-1 immediately.