Laval Receives two awards for communications achievements

Two projects by the City of Laval’s communications and marketing division received awards in June from leading communications organizations in Quebec and internationally.

The redesign of the laval.ca website received a Merit Award at the 2026 Gold Quill Awards from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC).

At same time, the internal rollout of a new branding by the city won the Silver Award at the Quebec Society of Public Relations Professionals (SQPRP) Awards of Excellence.

Nathalie Monette, head of communications and Mireille Laurin-Burgess, graphic designer with the City of Laval’s communications and marketing service. (Photo: City of Laval)

“Receiving, within a few days of each other, such prestigious international and Quebec awards in two distinct areas of communications demonstrates the expertise and innovation that characterize the City of Laval,” Mayor Stéphane Boyer said in a statement.

“These awards reflect the excellence of the work done by our teams and our commitment to developing impactful initiatives that concretely meet the needs of the public and our staff,” added Boyer.

Designed to meet the needs of more than 460,000 citizens, according to the city, the new laval.ca was thoroughly redesigned to offer a modern, accessible and user-centric experience. A continuous feedback section allows residents to provide comments and contribute to the ongoing improvement of the platform.

Designed according to best practices in digital accessibility, the city says the site facilitates access to information and municipal services for people with physical or cognitive limitations.

Its redesign was also guided by eco-design principles, notably through a streamlined architecture that promotes more responsible use of digital resources.

The City of Laval also distinguished itself on the Quebec scene by winning the Silver Award at the SQRP Awards of Excellence on June 3 in the Internal Public Relations Program category.

The city said the award highlighted the internal rollout of the City’s new employer branding, a strategy focused on collective experience and team engagement. The initiative generated results that exceeded the established objectives in terms of awareness, participation, and satisfaction, according to the city.

“These accolades demonstrate the expertise of the Communications and Marketing Department and its ability to develop effective strategies that enrich both the citizen and employee experience,” stated a press release from the city, acknowledging both awards.

City mobilized to support households seeking housing on July 1

As the annual July 1 moving day approaches, the City of Laval says it is reaffirming a commitment to support individuals and families facing hardship.

In conjunction with its partners, including the Housing Search Assistance Service (SARL) at the Laval Municipal Housing Office, the city says it is deploying resources to support tenants, while continuing efforts to better protect them and preserve affordable housing.

“Housing has long been a top priority for Laval,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “In recent years, numerous measures have been implemented to help the most vulnerable find housing, and we intend to continue to go further. The SARL’s support for households seeking housing is an important tool that we are deploying once again.”

The SARL is offering free support to Laval households at risk of becoming homeless, helping them find solutions tailored to their situation. Services are tailored to various eligibility criteria, including the household’s circumstances and income.

The city says it is working with its Social Emergency Division as well as community organizations to ensure a rapid and coordinated response. To date, the SARL is providing support to 154 Laval households. Of these, 28 cases are considered a priority for July 1 due to the risk of becoming homeless, while 32 others involve situations where the move-out date is later in the year.

Taking into account the current intense pressure in the rental market, the city says it is working towards the adoption this fall of a new bylaw aimed at better regulating eviction practices, thereby helping to prevent wrongful evictions and keep households in their homes.

Following the implementation of the new regulations, applications for demolition permits for any building with 10 or more units will be assessed based on the loss of affordable housing and the number of affordable units planned in the replacement project, while also taking into account the characteristics of the neighborhood and the vulnerability of the households.

The bylaw will also specify the applicants’ obligations to the tenants.

The city says it is continuing the implementation of its recently adopted 2025-2028 Housing Action Plan. This plan aims to sustainably improve access to quality, affordable housing that meets the needs of the population.

By 2028, the city intends to contribute to the construction of 2,000 social, affordable and non-profit housing units through a series of measures, including financial incentives, to promote residential construction and social inclusion, as well as the mobilization of municipal land and resources to accelerate residential development.

Available Resources: Individuals experiencing housing difficulties are encouraged to contact the SARL at 450-505-6025 or by email at sarl@omhlaval.ca. For information on the various collection services, go to laval.fr/collectes on the city’s main web page.