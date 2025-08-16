Laval Police fail to intercept Sainte-Rose car thief

On Friday August 8, the Laval Police needed the help of several officers as well as the canine squad to try and track down the perpetrator of a car theft near the Sainte-Rose neighbourhood.

Just after 5:30 am, 9-1-1 received a call notifying them that a grey 2024 Lexus had been stolen in nearby Fabreville.

With modern tracking technology being what it is now, it wasn’t long before the LPD were able to locate the vehicle, which was in motion around 6:55 am as it rolled along Autoroute 440 going west near Saint-François.

Although the police made an initial attempt to intercept the vehicle, the driver refused to stop.

Given that the morning rush-hour was coming up, the officers decided not to engage the vehicle in a chase because of the risk to the public.

Two Highland cows get loose in Sainte-Dorothée

A pair of Highland cows that escaped from their owners in Sainte-Dorothée over the weekend hadn’t yet been taken back into captivity as of last Monday morning.

The owners, who had just purchased the livestock, reported to police that the cows, which are longhaired and have prominent horns, escaped from a transport trailer on avenue des Bois.

They were last seen fleeing southward into farm land. The owners, who are from the Quebec City area, said the cows were not bred in Laval, hence they are not familiar with the territory.

The owners warned that, although the animals are not considered dangerous, it would be inadvisable to run after them.

They said they might respond to offers of apples or carrots to keep them in place until help arrives to recapture them.