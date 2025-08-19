Fire heavily damages single-story Fabreville home

A one-story house on Éric Street in Fabreville suffered substantial fire and smoke damage on Monday August 18 after flames that started on an exterior rear balcony spread to the roof of the home.

An initial distress call from the owners was received by 9-1-1 operators around 5:30 am and the occupants were reported to have evacuated about five minutes later.

Although Service de sécurité incendie de Laval firefighters reported the situation as under control in around 45 minutes, an estimated $100,000 in fire and water damage had been done by then.