Laval Police Dept.’s 2025 dog-handler calendars now on sale for $5 each

All proceeds will go to Fondation Martin-Matte for head trauma victims

In Laval, it’s that time of year again – when members of the Laval Police Dept. channel their strengths and energies behind a cause they’ve embraced for the past 16 years: the annual K9 unit calendar for the benefit of the Fondation Martin-Matte.

Cute dogs turn heads

While some police and fire departments in Canada and the U.S. have raised money for causes through calendars – often featuring provocative “cheesecake” photos of police and firemen – the LPD has always taken the high road, in the belief that in Laval a picture of a cute dog will always turn more heads.

Members of the Laval Police Dept. and its K9 dog unit, as well as representatives from the Fondation Martin-Matte, are seen here with an enlarged version of the calendar cover during a recent launch event. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The proceeds of the sale of the 2025 calendars, all going to the foundation, will help persons who’ve suffered head traumas.

It has been 15 years since the LPD first published the first calendar, which features photos for all the months with police dogs posing with their human handlers.

More than $600K raised

Since 2009, sales of the calendars have managed to raise $612,569 for the foundation. The money pays for respite and leisure activities for persons who’ve been diagnosed with head trauma resulting from accidents or other causes.

“Each year in Quebec, close to 2,000 people are victims of a moderate to severe traumatic brain injury,” noted LPD assistant-director Julien Kicinski. (Photo: Martin C. Barry)

The LPD has been promoting the calendar since the untimely death of Constable Éric Lavoie, who was a dog handler with the police force. He died of a head trauma following a road accident which happened when he was on duty and responding to an emergency call.

During a recent 2025 dog calendar launch at LPD headquarters, a cheque for $37,237 was handed over to officials with the Fondation Martin-Matte, representing the proceeds from the sale of the 2024 calendar.

Improving quality of life

“For the past 16 years, our police service has had the honor to be able to contribute to the quality of life of the numerous victims,” Julien Kicinski, assistant-director of the Laval Police, said at LPD headquarters on Chomedey Blvd.

A member of the LPD’s K9 unit handles one of the dogs featured in th2 2025 calendar. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“Each year in Quebec, close to 2,000 people are victims of a moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI),” he added. “It’s a shock that can sometimes leave behind severe long-term consequences. Offered at the reasonable price of $5, each calendar sold makes a real difference for persons in need and their families. We encourage everyone to buy a large number.”

Where to buy them?

The Laval Police Dept.’s 2025 Dog Calendar is available for $5 at the LPD’s Duvernay district station (Édifice Valérie-Gignac) at 3225 Saint-Martin Blvd. East, at the central Laval station (2785 avenue Francis-Hughes), as well as at LPD headquarters at 2911 Chomedey Blvd. in Chomedey.

They can also be purchased online at the Fondation Martin-Matte’s website, using the following browser address: https://bit.ly/CalendrierMC2025. The calendars can be delivered to your home address for an additional fee of $3 per calendar.