Laval shines a spotlight on the exceptional contributions of its volunteers

In order to pay homage to the commitment and devotion of the thousands of volunteers who live in Laval, the City of Laval has launched a special campaign that will be taking place throughout the month of November, up to December 5.

International Volunteer Day, which takes place on December 5, was mandated by the United National General Assembly in 1985.

The city’s campaign, leading up to the UN’s volunteer recognition day, celebrates the valuable contributions of all persons who donate their time and energy to support hundreds of local organizations.

Audrey Charpentier, who received the Dollard-Morin Award, is seen here with Quebec Minister responsible for Sport, Leisure and Outdoors Isabelle Charest. (Photo: Amélie Caron)

On Wednesday November 6, the City of Laval will be presenting its latest volunteer-recognition evening at the Salle André-Mathieu. The event will include musical entertainment, as well as dancing and humor.

Some facts about volunteerism in Laval:

The city works in partnership with more than 450 organizations. More than 5,000 volunteers contribute their time and efforts on the territory.

Every hour of volunteer work given by volunteers helps make Laval a better place to live.

In Laval, an average 9.3 hours per month is donated by individual volunteers.

Audrey Charpentier: leadership and commitment

Last October 25, Audrey Charpentier, a devoted supporter of the sport of ringuette, was honored at the Quebec National Assembly for her exemplary commitment to ringuette.

Involved on several levels with the Association régionale de Ringuette Laval, Charpentier is vice-president of the organization’s board. She is also a coach, a manager for recruitment, and is involved in organizing ringuette tournaments.

This year, the City of Laval cited Charpentier as a perfect example of the values of volunteerism, serving as she does as a source of inspiration for the community.

“Her enthusiasm, her devotion and her vision to promote the sport while enriching the lives of young athletes in Laval contribute to her being an exemplary winner,” the city said in a statement.

“Ms. Charpentier is dedicated to the development of her players, while advocating for ethical values and leadership which encourage an atmosphere of confidence and progress,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“She is passionate about the determination to succeed of the young athletes, by the leadership of her organization and the growth of her sport,” he added. I would like to congratulate her warmly for this honor. She is an inspiring volunteer.”

Festival NUM 2024: Not your usual family event

Until November 10, the City of Laval’s public library branches are inviting families to drop by and have fun with the art of digital technologies as part of the sixth Festival NUM.

The series of free events is taking place at the city’s nine local library branches, culminating on Saturday and Sunday November 9 and 10 at the Multicultural Library.

(Photo: Vincent Girard, City of Laval)

The events offer an opportunity to explore digital technologies, including virtual reality, musical creation, coding, art projection, robot-building and similar activities for children ages 6 and older, as well as adolescent and their parents.

“This festival offers a unique chance for families from Laval to dive into the digital universe while learning more about the technologies shaping our future,” says Laval city councillor for Sainte-Rose Flavia Alexandra Novac who is responsible for cultural dossiers on council.

“This will be a great learning opportunity, as well as for creativity and for intergenerational sharing that will allow our youths and those not as young to be initiated to the innovations that are transforming our daily lives, and all 100 per cent free.”

In all, there’ll be about 30 unique activities. They will include:

· Escape games | Try to escape in real-time, within a virtual reality universe. (For 8 year and older.)

· Robot building | Use LEGO blocks to assemble working mechanical creations, using motors, batteries and electrical wiring. (For 6 to 14 years, depending on the workshop.)

· Chromatic echoes | Move blocks to compose tunes, while admiring visual projections. (All ages.)

· Buzz Wall | Have fun with the illuminated Buzz Wall, behind which lurks the intelligent force of AI. (Six years and more.) Some of the activities may require advance registration at: https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Activites/festival-num.aspx#programmation.