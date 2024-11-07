Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board election results

Newly-elected SWLSB chairman James Di Sano.

James Di Sano becomes SWLSB’s new chairman

(NEWSFIRST) The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board (SWLSB) elections held on November 3, 2024, were a significant event for the community, marking a pivotal moment in the governance of the English-language school board in Quebec.

This election was part of a broader initiative to ensure that the voices of parents, students, and community members are heard in the decision-making processes that affect their educational environment.

Background and Importance

The SWLSB is one of the nine Englishlanguage school boards in Quebec, serving a diverse population across several regions. The school board elections are crucial as they determine the leadership that will guide the board’s policies and initiatives for the coming years. These elections are governed by the Act respecting school elections, which ensures a democratic process for selecting commissioners and the chairperson.

Election Process

The election period officially began on September 20, 2024, with the submission of candidacies taking place from September 24 to September 291. The advance poll was held on October 27, 2024, allowing voters who could not participate on the main election day to cast their ballots early1. The main election day on November 3 saw a significant turnout, reflecting the community’s engagement and interest in the governance of their schools.

Election Day and Results

On November 3, 2024, voters headed to the polls to cast their votes for the remaining contested positions. The election day was marked by a well-organized process, with polling stations set up across the regions served by the SWLSB. Voters were required to be registered on the SWLSB list of electors to participate.

The results of the election were eagerly awaited, with the community keen to see who would lead the school board. The elected chairperson and commissioners will play a crucial role in shaping the policies and direction of the SWLSB over the next term. The election results were announced shortly after the polls closed, with the successful candidates being congratulated by the community and their peers.

The SWLSB elections on November 3, 2024, were a testament to the community’s commitment to democratic governance and the importance of education. The elected officials now have the responsibility to lead the school board with integrity and vision, addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Their success will depend on their ability to work collaboratively with all stakeholders and to make decisions that prioritize the well-being and success of the students they serve.

The community will be watching closely as the new leadership begins its term, hopeful that their elected representatives will fulfill their promises and drive positive change within the SWLSB. The next few years will be critical in shaping the future of education in the region, and the outcomes of this election will undoubtedly have a lasting impact.

The polling results for the November 3, 2024 school elections have been announced for the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board’s new Council of Commissioners. These results have been confirmed in Rosemère, by Ms. Lorraine Sperano Gauthier, Returning Officer for the 2024 school elections at the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board.

The election results are as follows:

Board’s new Council of Commissioners (and % of support):

Chairperson

James Di Sano 62% United for Success

Elected

Commissioners elected:

Ward 2 Desiree Ramacieri 53% United for Success

Ward 4 Heather Appleby 57% Independent

Commissioners previously acclaimed:

Ward 1 Donna Anber United for Success

Ward 3 Melissa Wall United for Success

Ward 5 Bob Pellerin United for Success

Ward 6 Barbara Barrasso United for Success

Ward 7 Benny Catania United for Success

Ward 8 Noemia Onofre DeLima United for Success

Ward 9 Anick Brunet United for Success