Police op forces Best Western Laval’s evacuation

Guests staying at the Best Western Hotel in Laval on the edge of Autoroute 15 had a rude awakening in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A Laval Police Dept. operation forced them out of their rooms

The Laval Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at 2 a.m. about an armed suspect being spotted inside.

A security perimeter was set up as LPD officers staked out the premises to figure out if there was anything going on.

Guests, who were evacuated from their rooms, were allowed to return just before sunrise.

According to an LPD spokesperson, two persons of interest were found and were interviewed by police.

It’s not the first time the Best Western Laval (also known as the Best Western Châteauneuf) makes the news for police activity.

In January 2012, former Montreal Police Dept. detective-sergeant Ian Davidson was found dead in one of the hotel/motel’s units where he had allegedly committed suicide.

The 30-year SPVM veteran had been accused of trying to sell a list of informants to the Mafia.