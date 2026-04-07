Laval and Montreal officials commemorate Greek Independence Day

Elected officials from all three levels of government gathered at the Veterans’ Cenotaph near Laval City Hall on the morning of Saturday, March 28, to pay tribute alongside residents of Hellenic origin in honour of Greek veterans and fallen soldiers.

The ceremony marked the 205th anniversary of Greece’s Independence. Joining this year’s commemoration was Vice Premier of the Hellenic Republic Kostis Hatzidakis, who travelled to Laval to take part in the celebrations.

Elected officials from the City of Laval and the Quebec government prepare to lay a wreath during a ceremony to commemorate Greece’s Independence Day.

Remembering a defining moment in history

Greek Independence Day commemorates the events of March 25, 1821, when Bishop Germanos of Patras blessed a Greek flag and proclaimed an uprising against the Ottoman Empire.

This act is widely regarded as the beginning of the Greek War of Independence, a struggle that continued until 1832, when the modern Greek state was officially proclaimed and recognized by the world’s major powers.

Within the Montreal region, Laval is home to the largest concentration of residents of Greek heritage, making the annual commemoration especially meaningful for the local community.

Laying of wreaths

Each year, Greeks from throughout the greater Montreal area gather at the Cenotaph to honour those who sacrificed their lives for Greece’s freedom. The ceremony includes the laying of commemorative wreaths.

Among those laying wreaths this year were Vice Premier of the Hellenic Republic Kostis Hatzidakis, Laval-Les Îles MP Fayçal El-Khoury, Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis, Marc Aurele Fortin MP Carlos Leitao and St-Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos.

Senator Housakos laid a wreath on behalf of the Canadian Senate. Wreaths were also laid by Chomedey MNA Sona Lakhoyan-Olivier and Milles-Iles MNA Virginie Dufour.