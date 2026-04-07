Hellenics from Laval and Montreal gather for Greece Independence Day festivities

Visit by republic’s Deputy Prime Minister adds to HCGM’s 120th anniversary celebration

The 120th anniversary of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal along with an observance of the 205th anniversary of the liberation of Greece was a dual celebration for 500 guests who attended a gala dinner on the evening of Saturday March 28 at the Château Royal in Chomedey.

For Greeks around the world, March 25 in the year 1821 was the beginning of the revolutionary fight that ended 400 years of Ottoman rule.

Following a protracted war in which Greek patriots received support from Russia, Britain and France, Greece finally received recognition from the world as an independent nation in 1832.

Traditional Greek dancers livened up the evening of celebration at the Château Royal, which drew 500 guests. (Newsfirst Multimedia)

Deeply spiritual meaning

For Greeks every year, the commemoration date also has deeply religious significance as it falls on the feast of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary in Christian Orthodox tradition.

Among the dignitaries at the Château Royal were Deputy Prime Minister of Greece Kostis Hatzidakis, Greek Ambassador to Canada Ekaterina Dimakis, Greek Consul General in Montreal Nikolaos Karalekas, federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel and Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal president Basile Angelopoulos.

Also present were Laval-Les Îles MP Fayçal El-Khoury, Chomedey MNA Sona Lakhoyan-Olivier, Saint-Laurent Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Laval city councillors Vasilios Karidogiannis (representing the mayor) and Nicolas Borne, Chomedey city councillor Aglaia Revelakis and Montreal city councillor Effie Giannou.

From the left, Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal president Basile Angelopoulos, the Greek Orthodox Church’s Fr. Nikodimos Kodogeorgafis, HCGM 120th anniversary committee chairwoman Justine Frangouli-Argyris, federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel, and Senator Leo Housakos. (Newsfirst Multimedia)

A bridge between nations

In an exclusive interview with Newsfirst Multimedia, the Greek republic’s deputy prime minister said he was impressed by the turnout and enthusiasm shown by members of the Greek diaspora in Laval and Montreal on the occasion of the HCGM’s birthday as well as the anniversary of the independence of Greece.

“Greece unites us,” Deputy Prime Minister of Greece Kostis Hatzidakis told Newsfirst Multimedia, referring to the Republic of Greece’s close relationship with members of the Greek diaspora residing in Canada. (Newsfirst Multimedia)

“Greece unites us, and we believe that the Greek Canadian community here is a bridge between Greece and Canada,” said Hatzidakis, adding that Greece and Canada share characteristics and are “like-minded” states, while Canada and Greece “cooperate on things like NATO and we hope this will continue.”

Greek Republic’s mail-in votes

Hatzidakis said he especially wanted to emphasize that a recent decision by the Hellenic Parliament to allow mail-in voting by Greek citizens living outside Greece in upcoming national elections will lead to even closer ties between the home country and the Greek diaspora abroad “to the benefit of both sides.”

The 2026 Hellene of the Year, following a nomination process held by the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal, was Montreal-area social services consultant Danae Savides. (Newsfirst Multimedia)

In the evening’s keynote address, the HCGM’s president emphasized the Hellenic community’s looking towards the future, rather than focusing on the past. “Our parade on Jean Talon will not be a march of memory – it will be a declaration of the present,” Angelopoulos said, referring to the Greek Independence Day parade in Montreal the next day.

Danae Savides Hellene of the Year The 2026 Hellene of the Year Award, following a nomination process held by the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal, was presented to Montreal-area social services consultant Danae Savides.

She was presented with a plaque by HCGM president Basile Angelopoulos. Among other accomplishments, Savides has written on the phenomenon of Suicidal Adolescents and the Greek Community of Montreal.