Green Light for 1,000 new affordable housing units at Carré Laval

The Government of Quebec and the City of Laval have confirmed their financial support to the Angus Group for the largest affordable housing project currently under development in Quebec.

Located downtown in the future Carré Laval eco-district, the rental complex will add 1,013 affordable housing units. The first of three phases of construction is scheduled to begin in winter 2027.

To carry out this exceptionally large project, the Government of Quebec is providing the Angus Group with a grant of over $28.3 million and a patient capital loan of $60 million.

The City of Laval plans to contribute $23.3 million and is making municipal land available, according to terms to be specified at a later date. It also includes concrete support measures, notably the waiver of certain park and permit fees, to facilitate the project’s implementation.

The funding allocated was made possible by optimizing the financing of an initial agreement dating from July 2024 between the Quebec government and the Angus Group, totaling $193.4 million for three other projects — two in Montreal and one in Rimouski.

By adding the Laval project, instead of the initially planned 1,001 affordable housing units, four projects totaling 2,014 affordable housing units will now be built, without any additional subsidies.

The Laval project will include 411 affordable housing units respecting the maximum rents stipulated under the Quebec Affordable Housing Program (PHAQ) of the Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ), and 602 intermediate affordable housing units, for which the rent can be increased up to a maximum of 150 per cent of the PHAQ ceilings.

It will also contribute to increasing the proportion of off-market housing in Laval, in line with the objectives of the Housing Action Plan and the revised Land Use and Development Plan of the Montreal Metropolitan Community.

“The Carré Laval project has reached a decisive milestone today, moving from vision to reality,” Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer said during a recent press conference.

“Hosting the largest affordable housing project currently underway in Quebec is excellent news, given the immense needs in Laval and Greater Montreal,” he added.

“This demonstrates our city’s capacity to innovate and deliver transformative projects that concretely address the concerns of our residents and contribute to the development of sustainable living environments, such as the future Carré Laval eco-district.”

“I am proud of the financial support our government is able to provide to the Laval region, enabling it to significantly increase the supply of affordable housing for our citizens,” said Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister responsible for the Laval region in the CAQ cabinet.

“This project demonstrates an ambitious vision,” he continued. “It maximizes available resources and addresses a need for low-income households for whom housing in our region is a challenge.”