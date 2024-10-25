James Di Sano seeks SWLSB chairmanship under ‘United for Success’

‘To really protect our home and our family’ is what it’s about, says outgoing Ward 7 commissioner

SWLSB chairmanship candidate James Di Sano.

Current Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board Ward 7 commissioner James Di Sano who is running for the SWLSB’s chairmanship in the Nov. 3 election describes himself as “a dedicated and experienced” member of the board, where he has been serving with a commitment to enhancing education and fostering student success.

Passion for quality

Throughout his six years in office as a commissioner, Di Sano states in a biographical account submitted to The Laval News, he has shown “a strong passion for ensuring that every student receives a high-quality education in a safe and inclusive environment.”

He says his leadership and decision-making skills have been instrumental in guiding SWLSB policies that prioritize student achievement, teacher support, and community engagement.

“As a long-standing advocate for our students, educators, and community, Di Sano says he he has witnessed first-hand how a collaborative and forward-thinking approach can make a significant difference in the lives of the SWLSB’s learners.

Resources to succeed

He says he will continue building on this momentum to ensure that every child has access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

Di Sano also says he brings a wealth of knowledge to his role, having a deep understanding of the educational landscape in Quebec, particularly in addressing the needs of the English-speaking community.

He says his ability to work collaboratively with fellow commissioners, administrators, teachers and parents has earned him a reputation as someone “who listens, responds and acts in the best interests of the students and the school board.”

Responsible governance

Saying that he is committed to transparency and accountability, Di Sano says he advocates for responsible governance and effective use of resources to enhance student programs and facilities. He says his dedication to continuous improvement and innovation will ensure that the SWLSB remains a leader in education, providing students with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

He says hi involvement in various committees demonstrates his “hands-on approach and unwavering commitment to education excellence,” and that as chairperson, and as a former graduate of the SWLSB, he “will work tirelessly to ensure schools are not only well-resourced but also thriving as safe, welcoming spaces for all.”

He says he is passionate about “creating a future where every student is empowered to reach their full potential, and is ready to lead with integrity, experience, and a clear vision for progress.”

‘Get out and vote,’ Di Sano says

During an interview with The Laval News, Di Sano was asked whether he agreed with the view expressed by some candidates running in simultaneous elections at other English-language school boards in Quebec that this election is more important than previous ones.

“It’s important in any election, it’s important that people go and vote,” he said. “You know, whether you, it’s not about supporting one candidate over another, it’s a question of exercising your democratic right to vote.

“And it’s a positive for us and our community that we still have that right to exercise our right to vote in our local government, in our local governance there at the school board level. And that’s that’s something the French sector, as you know, lost in recent years, but we’ve retained that as a minority in this province, and it’s something that, you know, is a positive factor for us.

Quebec watching closely

“That being said, I mean, the government, we all know, is looking at this election very closely,” he continued. “And it is important and it is imperative that everyone exercises their right to go and vote in this election, be it for the commissioners that are being contested, the chairs that are being contested. It is very important that people exercise their right to vote so that we can keep our school boards, our local governance.

“And you know, at the end of the day – and you visited many of our schools, so you know – that sense of community belonging, that sense of family, that sense of closeness that we retain at school boards, rather than becoming government service centers, right? So, there’s what we want to protect, essentially. We want to protect our home and our family. This is the scope of this election, to really protect our home and our family.”