Laval pilot project seeks to improve local feedback with new ‘district assemblies’

Duvernay–Pont-Viau and Auteuil are testing grounds for an experiment in democracy

In an ongoing effort to improve democratic traditions in the City of Laval, while also encouraging greater participation and involvement by residents in the affairs of their city, Laval officials launched a new phase of a pilot project earlier this month, designed to establish more focus on local issues in individual districts.

District assemblies

Laval city councillor for Duvernay–Pont-Viau Christine Poirier welcomed 70 residents of Duvernay at the Pavillon du Bois-Papineau on Saint-Martin Blvd. East on Oct. 10. She was there to help brief them on the shape that two planned district assemblies will take in the pilot project.

Around 70 residents of Duvernay in eastern Laval accepted the city’s invitation to attend a briefing on Oct. 10 on the new district assemblies. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The first assembly, for residents of Duvernay, with another planned for the district of Auteuil, is taking place on Oct. 29 at the Pavillon du Bois-Papineau beginning at 7 pm.

The current city administration under Mayor Stéphane Boyer (as well as the previous under former mayor Marc Demers) has often found itself the target of criticism from the city council opposition.

Decentralizing locally

Opposition councillors, including those with Action Laval, have claimed (at election time especially) that the mayor and his team of Mouvement lavallois councillors neglect district interests while concentrating on major development projects – often in the centre of the city.

With that in mind, the new district assemblies are perhaps being created in response to the criticism, as well as to silence the opposition critics – for a while at least.

In a brief outline of the nascent assemblies, Poirier, who sits on the city’s executive-committee, referred to the councils as “a major innovation in terms of participatory democracy,” while saying they’re designed to bring residents closer to the centre of power, effectively decentralizing the process of decision-making.

Budgets for assemblies

According to Poirier, the administration is initially allotting each local assembly an operating budget of $2,500, as well as additional funding of $15,000 for innovative projects to be conceived by the district assemblies.

“I encourage you to take part in great numbers,” she said. “I invite you all to become hard-working players. I also encourage you to speak to your neighbors.

One of the City of Laval’s first district assembly meetings will be taking place at 7 pm on Oct. 29 at the Pavillon du Bois-Papineau on Saint-Martin Blvd. east. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“This a great opportunity to have your voice heard,” Poirier added. “This is an opportunity to express your needs regarding everyday projects, while carrying out projects that will improve neighborhood life, start conversations, but mostly to allow you to become agents of change in Duvernay.”

Helping boost democracy

Malorie Flon, executive-director of the Montreal-based non-profit Institut du Nouveau Monde which promotes local democracy and citizen participation, cited the decline of democracy in recent years in a growing number of nations around the globe as a good reason to help boost democracy by becoming involved on a local assembly of like-minded people.

The initial response from some residents at the meeting was suspicion as to the city’s motive, but also cynicism with regards to the paltry budget amounts that the city decided to allot the district assemblies. Others pointed out that assemblies like this, although indicative of Laval City Hall’s good intentions, have no decision-making authority and therefore haven’t any autonomy.