I Now Like Doug Ford, Danielle Smith, and Brad Marchand

Newsfirst Multimedia editorialist and political columnist Robert Vairo.

You would expect the leader of the largest province with 40% of the population to speak up for his province and Canada. You would also expect the Premier of the western province that feeds Canada socially and economically with some of largest oil and gas reserves in the world, to fiercely defend Alberta and her country. Luckily, they do.

They are both our leaders at the forefront of the fight for Canada. Both regularly hold news conferences at home and appear on countless U.S talk shows to enlighten our neighbours with the truth about our Canadian contribution. They are often invited to meet with Trump’s entourage. They have Trump’s ear. One reader writes to me, “Those two should be given medals. They both don’t quit”

How often has Ford appeared on North American screens? Even the left-wing Liberal supporter Toronto Star writes, “Luckily, there are no tariffs on Doug Ford’s media appearances.”

The Ontario premier said, “I will cut off their electricity if I have to, with a smile on my face.” In reality, it’s something many of us are thinking. (Are you paying attention Francois Legault?) Doug Ford tore up the 100-million-dollar Star Link contract, not that it will make much difference to the multi billionaire Elon Musk. That’s pocket change to him. But the point is, Ford doesn’t want any dirty money belonging to someone who supports a president who wants to destroy our Canada. The caveat is that Ontarians, especially in the north, will have to find alternate internet providers. It’s time for Bell, Telus and Rogers to step up.

Some will argue that our last PM Justin Trudeau and his wild-eyed fanatic environment minister Guilbeault have already sufficiently damaged and crippled Canada. They will say that this is the reason Canada is being pummeled. That it’s because they weakened Canada so much that shark Trump is emboldened by the bloody economic carnage left behind. This is not even to mention the unprotected border and our defenceless precious Arctic.

Stories abound of Madame Smith stoically standing for Canada, in Alberta and on the US airwaves. They are too numerous to mention. But let me at least list some of the current headlines on Madame Smith. “Danielle Smith stands as squarely for Canada as Doug Ford.” Here’s another “Alberta Premier Smith makes the rounds on US TV.” Smith plays the good cop role, and much prefers diplomacy over a tariff war.

Smith also convinced their president to reduce tariffs on oil and gas from 25% to 10%. Unlike Ford’s Ontario with electricity, she claims thousands of jobs will be lost in Alberta. I’m not sure what Francois Legault’s reason is for not joining Canada in imposing tariffs to US buyers of electricity.

Like you, I never liked former Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand. He face-washed opponents, disgustingly licked players’ cheeks, delivered bone-crushing checks, consistently chirped and trash talked players, and is a leader in NHL penalties. Then came the 4 Nations FaceOff tournament. Marchand was suddenly on our side. As much as Marchand is despised and even hated, he’s one player every hockey fan wishes they had on their team. The Florida Panthers obviously think so after Boston unceremoniously dumped him.

He was mic’d in the Team Canada locker room and was as giddy as a 6-year-old; unable to control his excitement and enthusiasm sitting next to Syd and Connor McDavid. Any one of us would feel the same of course, but to hear the veteran Marchand euphorically say, “I might be the biggest fan here” was something. After he scored in that first game against Sweden, well, we just stood in the living room and applauded number 63 and have liked him since. Wishing Brad a quick recovery and success with his new team.

NOTES:

Shout out to Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. Responding to the Bloc Blanchet’s refusal to allow a pipeline through Quebec to the east coast refinery, “Your eagerness to disparage opportunities for ALL Canadians is appalling. It is only small-minded thinking that causes Canada to be so dependent on foreign nations.” Amen Premier Houston.

Overheard at the gym

“But Carney is so much more intelligent.”

“Really? So is Elon Musk, a genius in fact. How do you like him these days?

“But the banker understands numbers.” “PP understands how government works. He managed the economic and financial programs and policies under the previous Conservative government”

“Listen, Liberals have dominated Canadian politics 60% of the time. Things work out when they’re in power”

“But it’s no longer the same party. Carney’s Liberal party has an agenda of defunding our country. At a time when we need to find other international markets for our resources, the banker is a climate zealot and wants to kill our natural resources, increase our reliance on the US, and lower our cost of living even more.”

“I’m still voting for the banker. He’s boring, more likeable and I trust him more than PP, besides, I’ve always voted Liberal”

“He’s saying what we all want to hear, less spending, reduced civil servants. JT said the same thing in 2015. The consumer carbon tax is only being removed during this election campaign. Carney will add a carbon tax on industry which we will all pay in continued increased cost of groceries. No new infrastructures to protect Canada’s sovereignty because your boy Carney will not allow banks to finance them, more woke culture, and ‘gender neutral’ men in your daughter’s locker room.”

“You stress me out. Have a good week”

“Still friends?”

“Still friends”