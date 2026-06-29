Heatwave with temps up to 33 Celsius expected starting Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement saying hot and humid weather is expected in the Laval and Montreal regions from Wednesday until Saturday at least.

According to the federal weather agency, daytime highs can be expected between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius and nighttime lows near 20 degrees Celsius, with humidex values between 40 and 44.

Among the potential health impacts are exhaustion or heat stroke, as well as risk of inconvenience to the general population, but also high risk of inconvenience for vulnerable people.