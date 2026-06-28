Family celebration at Laval’s Centre de la nature for Canada Day

Get ready for an unforgettable time celebrating Canada’s birthday on Wednesday July 1 at the City of Laval’s Centre de la nature in Duvernay.

To celebrate Canada Day, everyone is invited to take part in a large family celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. designed to delight visitors of all ages.

All are invioted to come and share a joyful and welcoming moment with the Laval community in a festive and heartwarming atmosphere.

A Day Full of Family Activities

Starting with the official opening of the site at 10 a.m., visitors will be able to enjoy a full day of activities.

In celebration of World Cup 2026, with Canada as one of the host countries, soccer will take centre stage with mini matches and skills challenges.

Guests will also be able to enjoy face painting, creative craft workshops, inflatable games and more.

The presence of the Canadian Armed Forces will add an extra patriotic dimension to the event.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m., food trucks will offer something for every taste.

Meaningful and Symbolic Moments

At 12:50 p.m., the national anthem will be sung during the Canadian flag-raising ceremony.

At 1 p.m., a moving citizenship ceremony will welcome new Canadians – promising to be a powerful moment celebrating inclusion and diversity.

The traditional Canada Day cake will be cut at 2:45 p.m. and will be shared with the public starting at 3:30 p.m.

An Invitation to All

Full event details are available at www.feteducanadalaval.net

Facebook: @feteducanadalaval

Instagram: @feteducanadalaval

#CanadaLaval2026

The event is made possible thanks to support from the City of Laval and the Government of Canada.

Weather Advisory: The event will take place rain or shine! Only thunderstorms or severe weather requiring site evacuation could lead to a cancellation.