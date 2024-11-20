Dignitaries pay their respects at Laval War Cenotaph for Remembrance Day

Laval’s mayor, MNAs and MPs deposit wreaths in memory of fallen soldiers

Members of the Canadian Forces, including soldiers from the Royal 22nd Regiment’s Fourth Bataillon, as well as Air, Sea and Army Cadets and Royal Canadian Legion members, joined dignitaries and citizens paying their respects on Nov. 9 at a Remembrance Day commemoration at the newly-located Laval War Cenotaph.

Monument relocated

In a change from tradition this year, the Cenotaph was relocated to a place outside a City of Laval administrative building on Chomedey Blvd., from its usual spot on Souvenir Blvd. a short distance from Laval City Hall, because of excavation work taking place there in recent months.

Among the dignitaries depositing wreaths at the base of the monument were Liberal MPs Annie Koutrakis and Angelo Iacono, as well as CAQ MNAs Céline Haytayan, Valérie Schmaltz and Christopher Skeete.

Mayor and councillor pay respects

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer deposited a wreath on behalf of the municipality. Laval city councillor for Souvenir-Labelle Sandra El-Helou was also among the dignitaries attending the ceremony.

Laval Liberal MPs Angelo Iacono and Annie Koutrakis deposited wreaths at the base of the War Cenotaph. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Representatives of the Canadian Armed Forces, the 4th Bataillon Royal 22nd, Legion Branch 251, the Navy/Army/Aviation Cadets, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board (SWLSB) and the Centre de services scolaire de Laval (CSDL) deposited wreaths to pay their respects to soldiers who died or were maimed while defending their country.