Con U’s Stingers pitch in for breast cancer research with ‘Pink in the Rink’

A growing army of supporters for Pink in the City’s fundraising efforts on behalf of women’s breast cancer research now includes hockey enthusiasts at Montreal’s Concordia University.

The official dropping of the puck to start off the Concordia Stingers men’s team exhibition match last weekend.

Pink in the City partnered with the Concordia Stingers women’s and men’s hockey teams last weekend for a “Pink in the Rink” campaign event to support Pink in the City’s breast cancer fundraising journey.

The Stingers are now a valued part of the Pink in the City family, says Pink in the City co-founder Denise Vourtzoumis, a longtime Chomedey resident and business owner.

A common cause

“The collaboration highlights the importance of giving back and promoting community involvement, something that both Pink in the City and the Stingers are deeply passionate about,” she said in a social media post prior to the Pink in the Rink event.

Pink in the City co-founder Denise Vourtzoumis (centre) is seen here with supporters from the Concordia Stingers women’s team during the Pink in the Rink event held at the university’s Loyola campus in Montreal last weekend.

She said that together with a shared love for sport and commitment to making a difference, “we aim to raise awareness and funds to benefit the wellness program at the breast clinic of the Royal Victoria Hospital.”