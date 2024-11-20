Résidence l’Oasis honors six former Canadian Armed Forces soldiers

They fought for their country. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

WWII vets recall combat experiences at Remembrance Day ceremony

Six Canadian Forces veterans ranging in age from 70 to more than 100 years were the focus of a special homage during a Remembrance Day commemoration ceremony held at the Résidence l’Oasis de Laval on November 11.

The Last Post is played at Résidence l’Oasis in Laval/Pont-Viau on Remembrance Day 2024. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Veterans Lucien Gravel, age 90, Jean-Jacques Lavergne, 99, Jean-Pierre Bureau, 70, Jean Poirier, 89, Daniel Legault, 73, and Ernest Robert, 100, all served with the Canadian Forces in a variety of capacities – including defence and combat operations during World War II.

Every year, the seniors’ retirement residence holds a Remembrance Day ceremony.

During a video presentation, several of the veterans recounted their World War II combat experiences. These included close brushes with death, but sometimes also regrets over the hardships and trauma they endured and saw inflicted on others as a result of warfare.