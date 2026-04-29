The City of Laval is inviting runners of all ages and abilities to register for the 14th annual Laval Firefighters’ Run, taking place on Sunday May 31.

Building on the success of last year’s event, where nearly 12,000 people ran and raised $100,000 in donations, the city is placing even greater emphasis on the purpose of this year’s race: to promote physical activity and healthy lifestyles, while supporting burn victims in Quebec through the Quebec Firefighters Foundation.

All in for burn victims on May 31 at Laval’s annual ‘Firefighters’ Run’ (Photo: Courtesy of City of Laval)

Activity and health

Since 2012, the Laval Firefighters’ Run has brought together young and old in a festive and inclusive atmosphere. Organized by firefighters from the Laval Fire Department, the City of Laval and the Quebec Firefighters’ Foundation, it aims to promote physical activity and healthy lifestyles through a fun event.

“The Firefighters’ Run, the third largest race in Quebec, is much more than a sporting event: it’s a collective commitment to health, prevention and solidarity,” said Patrick Taillefer, director of the Laval Fire Department. “Every stride contributes to building a stronger, more resilient and more caring community,” he continued. “By supporting burn survivors and promoting healthy lifestyles, we demonstrate that the strength of the Laval Fire Department lies not only in its emergency response capabilities, but also in its commitment to inspire, protect and give back.”

‘Spirit of solidarity’

“The Firefighters’ Run embodies the spirit of solidarity, dedication and commitment that drives Laval firefighters and our entire community,” said Laval city councillor for Sainte-Rose Flavia Alexandra Novac who is responsible for public safety dossiers.

“Beyond the sport itself, it carries an essential mission: to provide concrete support to survivors of severe burns,” she said. “The generosity and massive participation of Laval residents testify to the strength of this solidarity and the profound impact this cause has on our community.”

A variety of courses adapted to runners and walkers of all levels will be offered during the run, including 1 km, 2.5 km, 5 km, 10 km, 21.1 km and 42.2 km (marathon). A virtual race option will also be available from May 17 to 31.

Young people welcome

Young people aged 17 and under who live in Laval can participate in distances up to 21.1 km for the token admission price of $10, in order to promote physical activity from a young age. In addition, organizations are invited to participate in the run’s Corporate Challenge by forming an internal running team and taking advantage of this unique opportunity to rally around a meaningful cause.

Registration fees for races of 5 km and longer will increase starting April 30. It should be noted that as of last week, more than 8,300 runners had already confirmed their participation and spots were already limited.

On race day, the finish line will be located on the outdoor grounds of Collège Montmorency. Active and public transportation to reach starting points is strongly encouraged. As such, STL bus rides will be free upon presentation of a Laval Firefighters’ Race bib, and shuttles will be available for runners to the various starting points.

Fire safety remembered

The organizers aren’t forgetting about fire safety and awareness. To that end, booths and vehicles dedicated to these themes will be set up near the finish line. They will offer runners, as well as those who come to cheer, the opportunity to better understand the practices of the Laval Fire Department, learn how to prevent fires and know how to react effectively in an emergency.

All proceeds from the Laval Firefighters’ Run are donated to the Quebec Firefighters Foundation, the only organization dedicated to raising funds for burn victims in Quebec.

Proceeds will directly contribute to financing specialized medical equipment, clinical research, a direct aid fund for victims and their families, and a summer camp adapted for children with severe burns. The event will take place rain or shine. To learn more and to register, go to coursedespompiers.org on the web.