Wanted: A Terry Fox Run organizer in Laval

Foundation appeals for help for local cancer research fundraiser

Eighteen-year-old Terry Fox of Port Coquitlam, BC never saw himself as remarkable.

Granted, he displayed an unusual determination to achieve the goals he set for himself, appealing locally to family, school, sports and friends.

But Terry’s cancer diagnosis of osteogenic sarcoma just above the knee, the subsequent amputation of his leg and experience in the cancer wards changed all that.

A reservoir of compassion, combined with a fierce determination to bring an end to the suffering cancer causes, set Terry on a path that, quite simply, changed the world.

Laval organizer needed

As the Terry Fox Foundation prepares for the 44th edition of its run, unfortunately they have yet to find an organizer for the 2024 Laval run.

Still, Laval has played a crucial role in the Terry Fox Run for over 12 years, contributing more than $29,000 thanks to dedicated local volunteers.

According to the Terry Fox Foundation’s 2022-2023 impact report, organizers and supporters in Quebec raised $1.2 million last year through 44 community runs and 265 school runs.

For many years, the Terry Fox Foundation has carried on the legacy of Terry Fox, who inspired the world with his Marathon of Hope in 1980, despite losing a leg to cancer.

Terry’s personal experience and research led him to a simple conclusion – more money was needed for cancer research. And so, in the modest but motivated style that would prove to be his trademark, Terry started training and planning for his cross-Canada run to raise funds for cancer research.

His run was cut short

He dipped his artificial leg in the Atlantic Ocean on April 12th, 1980 and proceeded to unite Canadians in a way never before nor since seen. The only thing that could have stopped Terry from reaching the Pacific Ocean did. Cancer returned in his lungs and he was forced to stop on September 1st, 1980 after having run 5,373 kilometres.

Before his death on June 28, 1981, Terry had achieved his once unimaginable goal of $1 from every Canadian. More importantly, he had set in motion the framework for an event, The Terry Fox Run, that would ignite cancer research in Canada, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians.

Each year, donors make it possible to fund programs like the Terry Fox New Frontiers Program Project Grants (PPGs). These awards from the Terry Fox Research Institute support some of the most innovative cancer research teams in Canada

Research projects funded

Projects led by Dr. Gregory Czarnota (Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre), exploring techniques that use ultrasound technology to make existing cancer therapies more effective, and Dr. Christian Steidl (BC Cancer), studying the growth and development of lymphoma to develop more accurate clinical tests, new drugs, and personalized treatments, were also renewed.

In addition, the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network (MOHCCN) is the realization of a long-standing vision of The Terry Fox Research Institute. Inspired by Terry and his Marathon of Hope, MOHCCN unites patients, researchers, clinicians, and hospital administrators from cancer centres and academic institutions across Canada to accelerate precision medicine for cancer.

Fulfilling Terry’s dream

Foundation leaders say the strength of the Terry Fox Foundation rests on its volunteer organizers in schools and communities, as well as on generous donors. The Terry Fox Foundation’s 2022-2023 impact report clearly spells out the results.

“We aim to fulfill Terry Fox’s dream: a world without cancer,” says Lyne Benoit, the Terry Fox Foundation’s director of community and school runs for Quebec, while adding that the funds raised are directly invested in cancer research.

Since the Terry Fox Foundation was started, they have managed to collect over $850 million for cancer research, thanks to school and community run organizers. However, today, cancer affects two out of five Canadians, which is why they are currently seeking the public’s help. To volunteer or offer leadership for a planned Terry Fox Run in Laval, Lyne Benoit can be reached at 450-923-8950 or 450-923-9747 Ext 304.