Toronto-area police arrest two from Laval in car theft crackdown

Peel Regional Police, which serves a large portion of the greater Toronto area, has announced the arrest of two individuals from Laval who are part of a group of suspects taken into custody to face more than 100 criminal charges relating to what the PRP describe as “a well-coordinated car theft ring” based in Quebec.

The PRP says that on Oct. 30, Marie Mallous, a 28-year-old woman from Laval, was arrested and charged with eight auto theft related criminal offences.

She was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

According to Peel Regional Police, an arrest warrant has been issued for Steven Trottier of Laval (second from right) as a suspect in the car theft ring. (Photo: Courtesy of Peel Regional Police)

Also on Oct.30, Abdullah Farooq, a 22-year-old man Laval, was arrested and charged by the Toronto Police Service in relation to the investigation.

According to the PRP, an arrest warrant has been issued for Steven Trottier, a 22-year-old man also from Laval, for eight auto theft related criminal offences.

The alleged car thefts are all believed to have been committed in and around the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The suspected stolen vehicles – 2022-2024 Lexus SUVs, Toyota Tundras, Sequoias and Highlanders as well as Ram pickup trucks – were targeted.

Peel Police says that from August to November, a coordinated operation took place.

In all, six suspects from Quebec were arrested, arrest warrants for five outstanding suspects have been issued, and several residential search warrants were executed in Toronto, yielding computer programming equipment, master keys and signal-jamming devices.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact investigators at Airport Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 3133.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

