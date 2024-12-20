LPD seeks help ID’ing sex assault on minors suspect

The Laval Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect recently arrested for alleged sexual assaults committed against minors.

According to the LPD, Steve Haddad, age 35, was taken into custody to be processed following allegations of sex crimes committed over the past year.

The charges include child luring, sexual contact, incitement to sexual contact and sexual assault. The LPD believe there may be additional victims.

According to a statement issued last week by the LPD, Haddad, who was arraigned at the Laval Palais de Justice, made initial contact with adolescents through social media.

After gaining their trust, he allegedly would ask them to send him cell phone photos of themselves in sexual poses. The victims were in various regions of Quebec.

Anyone who believes they may have been one of the victims is being by the LPD to call the police Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636), or 9-1-1. The file number is LVL 240903-049.

Two Laval business owners convicted of tax evasion

Two business owners from Laval were recently sentenced to pay more than a half-million dollars in fines after being found guilty of evading payment of taxes owed to Revenu Québec, the province’s tax collection agency.

Fadi Khoury and Maria Poroshina were found liable for more than $500,641 in unpaid tax, with Khoury receiving an additional 12-month prison sentence.

Both ran an employment agency for factory workers. Each will have to pay more than $250,000.

The court found that Poroshina was acting as a front for Khoury who ran a business under a numbered company name.

She acknowledged having taken steps to avoid paying federal and provincial sales tax on products and services, while he admitted filing tax forms containing false or misleading information with federal and provincial tax authorities.