Student reps sworn in on SWLSB’s Council of Commissioners

The Council of Commissioners of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board (SWLSB) recently welcomed three student representatives as members.

Maya Lavictoire from Lake of Two Mountains High School, Anthonia Oluwadarasimi Adedeji also from Lake of Two Mountains High School and Andressa Reginato from CDC Pont-Viau were officially sworn in at the regular council meeting held on December 12.

The student representatives were elected by their peers during the Central Students’ Committee (CSC) meeting held on December 3.

As active members of the CSC, according to a statement issued by the SWLSB, “they will bring forward the student perspective to council discussions and decisions, ensuring that the voices of the SWLSB student body are heard.”

The initiative stems from the SWLSB’s Student Representation Policy, adopted in 2021, whose aim is to introduce students to democratic processes, while encouraging student engagement and promoting leadership opportunities.

Under the policy, says the SWLSB, student representatives “may provide valuable input on matters discussed by the council while gaining firsthand experience in governance.”

The Central Students’ Committee is chaired by Commissioner Benny Catania, with SEAC Parent Commissioner Elena Ferrato serving as vice-chair. Commissioners Heather Appleby and Noémia Onofre De Lima also sit on the committee.

“The presence of student representatives on the Council of Commissioners is a testament to our commitment to fostering student engagement and leadership,” said SWLSB chairman James Di Sano.

“These three exceptional students will not only gain valuable experience but will also provide us with meaningful insights into the realities and priorities of our students,” he continued.

“We look forward to working with Maya, Anthonia, and Andressa as Council continues to prioritize student success and well-being in all our decisions.”