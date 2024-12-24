Police seek info from potential victims of Laval teacher charged with sex crime

Former Laval teacher François Durocher.

A Laval man who taught at two Laval-area schools has been charged by police in the North Shore community of Blainville with sexual assault against a minor.

The Blainville Police allege that François Durocher, age 60, assaulted a minor sometime between 2002 and 2005.

Arraigned late last week at the Palais de Justice in Saint-Jérôme, Durocher taught at École secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle in Sainte Rose, as well as at École primaire Villemaire also in Sainte-Rose.

The Blainville Police are inviting potential victims of the former teacher to come forward with additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 450-434-5305, extension #7250.