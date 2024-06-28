Three dead following horrific truck/car collision on Route 335 in Laval

Accident investigators were on the scene all afternoon and into the evening Friday just before the start of the Canada Day long weekend, following a major accident involving a large truck and several cars on Route 335 in east end Laval, in which three people died.

(Photo: Courtesy TVA Nouvelles)

Around 2 pm, according to initial news reports, the driver of the truck lost control and collided with a vehicle, followed by a second collision involving another car.

One of the impacted cars collided again into the truck, after which both caught fire.

It is presumed that the occupants of both vehicles, three people in all, died in the ensuing blaze.

According to reports, four other people, including a pregnant woman, suffered injuries, although not life-threatening.