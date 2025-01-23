The Laval News continues its look back at the year 2024

Record floods after Storm Debby caused widespread turmoil last year

As part of The Laval News’s ongoing look back at news and events that took place in 2024, we continue with the second installment, a summary of outstanding stories from the newspaper’s issues from July through December. Without a doubt, there was a lot happening last year.

July

On July 1, the picturesque Centre de la nature de Laval was transformed into a hub of excitement, colors and community spirit.

Families gathered under the bright sun to celebrate Canada Day – a day that resonated with pride, unity and the rich tapestry of the nation.

But last year, there was an extra layer of significance: a swearing-in ceremony for new Canadians, symbolizing their official entry into the Canadian family. From noon until 7 p.m., the park buzzed with activity.

Agape appeals for funds

Agape executive-director Kevin McLeod..

As reported in our July 10 issue, the Youth and Parents Agape Association announced a $93,809 deficit for 2024 during the Chomedey-based charity’s annual general meeting.

In light of this, they were calling on the City of Laval to provide financial support for the Agape Senior Wellness Centre, which was drawing on more of Agape’s financial resources than had previously been expected.

“It’s going to get better,” said Kevin McLeod. “A lot of that money was due to our Senior Wellness Centre, a lack of funding that we’re having there. But we need more money for the Senior Wellness Centre.”

Pablo Rodriguez.

Pablo Rodriguez said he stood by Trudeau

Scarcely weeks before announcing his departure from the Trudeau cabinet to seek the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party, Pablo Rodriguez said in an exclusive interview with The Laval News that he still stood behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I will follow him,” said the Honoré-Mercier MP and Quebec Lieutenant for the Liberal government, insisting he’d already made up his mind to run in the next federal election.

Dancers from one of the two Hellenic cultural groups who performed during the 2024 Laval Hellenic Summer Festival. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Mother Nature smiled during Laval Hellenic Summer Festival

Mother Nature smiled warmly for the 2024 Laval Hellenic Summer Festival a week before Canada Day, in contrast to past years when the weather wasn’t very cooperative.

The four-day gathering outside Holy Cross Church on Souvenir Blvd. in Chomedey brought together thousands of Montrealers and Laval residents with Hellenic roots. It was an occasion to celebrate the country’s origins and multinational diversity – although primarily a celebration of Hellenic culture and values.

August

Cleanup on a Laval residential street in 2024 following Tropical Storm Debby. (Photo: Courtesy City of Laval)

Laval offered flood assistance after Hurricane Debby

Following the record-setting rainfall that dropped 170 millimetres of water on Laval over a 12-hour period, the City of Laval said its teams were hard at work cleaning up debris and securing damaged municipal installations, while also answering calls from residents facing ongoing emergency situations.

A staggering amount of precipitation, in conjunction with numerous electric power failures, caused an as yet undetermined number of sewer system overflows and floodings at Laval homes and businesses. The city was also offering social and psychological assistance to residents who felt they were emotionally impacted.

Winds give way to sun at Symposium de Ste-Rose

From the left, contributing artists Lily St-Gelais from Saint-Rémi on Montreal’s South Shore, Corporation Rose-Art president Oprina-Felicia Dolea of Laval and former Rose-Art president Carole Faucher also from Laval are seen here on day two of last year’s Symposium de Ste-Rose. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

In spite of a weather-related snafu that got the 2024 Symposium de Ste-Rose off to a somewhat shaky start, patrons attending the four-day artists’ gathering last summer enjoyed some splendid weather – in sharp contrast to rainstorms that impacted attendance at symposiums in the past.

According to Oprina-Felicia Dolea, president of the Corporation Rose-Art which organizes the event, high winds on opening day made things a little chaotic. “We had at least one tent fly off,” she said in an interview with The Laval News.

More than 20,000 visitors spent time at the 2024 Symposium de Ste-Rose. The event’s honorary president was Christopher Skeete, the Member of the Quebec National Assembly for Sainte-Rose.

Left, a Laval police officer rides one of the for-rent e-scooters available in Laval during a safety information day held in the parking lot outside Carrefour Laval last summer. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

LPD ticketed electric scooter drivers who violated traffic code

As residents of Laval were growing accustomed to seeing electric scooters on the city’s many boulevards, avenues and streets, the Laval Police were handing out more traffic tickets to scooter drivers who burned red lights, drove on the sidewalk or didn’t wear a helmet.

The LPD handed out 37 traffic tickets to electric scooter operators last year between the beginning of January and July 2.

According to current Quebec Highway Code rules, drivers of Motorized Personal Transport Devices (MPTD) such as scooters must be at least 14 years of age and wearing a helmet. Among other things, scooter drivers are not allowed to carry passengers and the fine for breaking that and other regulations is a $200 fine.

Tropical Storm Debby’s aftermath

Tropical Storm Debby as seen from space. (Photo: Courtesy NASA)

After gathering up 82 per cent of the debris left behind in Laval following Tropical Storm Debby, the city was keeping cleanup crews on hand to make sure the job was done properly.

Weeks after the storm, intervention teams were going around a second time on streets most impacted by flooding in order to collect any materials which may have been placed out on the curb since a first pickup.

“Since August 12, our teams have accomplished a gigantic task, collecting more than 1,350 tons of debris over 82 per cent of Laval’s territory,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer. And indeed, the task was enormous.

Hundreds celebrate at Chomedey Neighbourhood Party

Hundreds of residents of Chomedey and adjoining districts got a chance to meet their neighbors while enjoying a day of games and fun on August 17 during the Chomedey Neighbourhood Party.

September

Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, left, helped cook and serve hotdogs during her annual summer BBQ event in Bernard Landry Park in Laval-des-Rapides last year on Sunday Sept. 1. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis’ summer BBQ

More than 800 guests – most of them constituents in Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis’s riding – chowed down on hot dogs, salad and other outdoor BBQ delights on the afternoon of Sunday Sept. 1 in Laval-des-Rapides’ Bernard Landry Park.

Although it was Koutrakis’s first annual BBQ since first being elected in 2019, she pledged it would be far from the last. “We plan to have this event every year,” she said in an interview with The Laval News.

Burglars snatch high-end clothing at kidswear store

The Laval Police were trying to identify several suspects who took part in a brazen early morning burglary at a designer children’s wear boutique near the Carrefour Laval mall.

According to initial reports, the perpetrators were able to get into the outlet through a commercial address next to the Kid Biz store.

They apparently broke through a wall between the two businesses, through which they managed to get into the high-end children’s clothing retailer around 1:40 am. The store is known for selling designer kids’ apparel and accessories, retailing in some cases for more than $1,000.

Quebec backs Laval’s bid for Carré Laval mixed use project

From the left, Mayor Stéphane Boyer, Société de développement Angus vice-president and executive-director Charles Larouche, Carré Laval project leader Élizabeth Muir Lepage and Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete are seen here in early September during the Carré Laval announcement. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

With a little seed money from Quebec Premier François Legault’s government, the City of Laval was set to transform another expanse of its vast but still largely underused downtown core into a new and sustainably-planned neighborhood, where residential, commercial and light industry are expected to flourish.

The Carré Laval project will be taking place over a span of 20 years on a more than 40-hectare site that is probably familiar to many if not most Laval residents – the large mostly vacant square of land at the southwest-side intersection of Autoroute 15 and Saint-Martin Blvd.

“The vision for the development of Carré Laval prioritizes quality of life, innovation and sustainability,” Mayor Boyer said during an official launch. He said “Carré Laval will become the nerve centre that establishes the identity of Laval residents and that attracts people from everywhere.”

FILIA Association for Seniors holds Walk a Thon in Chomedey

Smart-looking caps and t-shirts bearing the distinctive ‘FILIA’ logo breathed an air of hope and renewal into last year’s FILIA Walk a Thon, an increasingly popular autumn ritual and tradition in Laval’s Chomedey neighborhood.

The 18th annual Walk a Thon on Sept. 16 drew a loyal following of FILIA supporters, as well as local elected officials who have provided help to the organization over the years.

October

Mulcair said Trudeau is “inviting NATO to join the war into Russia. Is that responsible?”

Trudeau on Russia/Ukraine ‘unthinking’ and ‘dangerous,’ said Mulcair

Former Chomedey MNA Tom Mulcair told a gathering of lawyers and law students at Concordia University that Justin Trudeau’s suggestion to world leaders – that they arm Ukraine with missiles to penetrate deep into Russia – was “as unthinking as it is dangerous.”

“I don’t take it seriously when Mr. Trudeau says he doesn’t see any problem with Ukraine using NATO weapons to fire deep into Russia. I just find it so incredibly irresponsible,” said Mulcair, also a former leader of the New Democratic Party.

Indo-Canadians celebrated their country’s 78th year of independence

Folk dancers from the Indian-Canadian community in Montreal performed during the 78th anniversary of India celebration. at a Laval restaurant (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

As reported in the Laval News’s October 9 issue, a good number of Laval and Montreal residents of Indian-Canadian heritage were joined by elected officials from the City of Montreal for a celebration in Laval of the 78th anniversary of the Republic of India’s independence.

The gathering, sponsored by the India-Canada Association of Montreal (ICAM), was a mostly apolitical salute to India’s cultural strength.

A trio of elected officials from the City of Montreal (Park Extension city councillor Mary Deros, St. Laurent Borough Mayor Alan DeSousa and St. Laurent councillor Aref Salem, who is interim-leader of the Montreal city council opposition Ensemble Montréal party) were among the evening’s guests.

Pink in the City’s ‘Magic of Hope’ raised $325,000 for breast cancer

How do you keep hope alive? For 600 supporters of the Pink in the City breast cancer foundation, last year’s Magic of Hope gala was all about creating and maintaining hope – even in the face of cancer.

Nearly 600 guests turned out at the Château Royal in Chomedey to have a little fun, enjoy a gourmet meal, listen and dance to some exciting music, and answer the call to help raise an anticipated $325,000 for the benefit of patients at the McGill University Health Centre’s Breast Center.

Three out of four Laval Liberal MPs running in next election

Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis and Laval-les-Îles Liberal MP Fayçal El-Khoury shared some of their thoughts on coming political developments with The Laval News in October last year. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Saying they had every intention of running in the next federal election, two of the Laval region’s four Liberal Members of Parliament said in an interview with The Laval News that Canadians could actually be heading back to the polls much sooner – as early as January possibly.

“For me, my answer is it’s possible,” Laval-Les Îles Liberal MP Fayçal El-Khoury replied when the question of an early election was put to him.

“I think so, too,” Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis responded, although she was more nuanced in her response. A third Liberal MP, Angelo Iacono of the Alfred-Pellan riding, confirmed to The Laval News that he would also be running in the next election.

LPD arrests jewellery store robber wanted for six heists

The Laval Police confirmed that an appeal to members of the public to help identify a suspect being sought following a Chomedey jewellery store robbery over the summer of 2024 led finally to his arrest.

The suspect, Alain Bernecky Jr., age 45, faced two charges of theft over $5,000. In the robbery committed in Laval, he made off with a rack of 20 gold chains with a value of $800 – $1,000 each.

November

Conservative Senator Leo Housakos (right), seen here with Toronto-area Conservative MP Anna Roberts and Laval-les-Îles Conservative candidate Konstantinos Merakos, said the Conservatives were well-positioned to win in Laval. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Trudeau ‘buying votes,’ Laval’s Conservatives claimed

As reported in our November 6 issue, Conservative Party organizers claimed the Trudeau government had been “buying votes” in recent years through an extensive program of subsidies – including Covid-era CERB payments.

Quebec Conservative Senator Leo Housakos said he agreed the Trudeau government has effectively been purchasing votes.

He said that around the same time as the Covid crisis, the government also “went on a spending spree,” giving away millions to non-profit organizations “that didn’t need it.”

‘Eva the Louse’ a hit with kids and parents

After eighteen months of auditions, rehearsals, recording and production, The Adventures of Eva Louse was the culmination of those efforts.

As reported in our pages, development of the massive, multi-level, educational and artistic project culminated in style at The Palace convention centre in Laval with a performance of highlights, as well as the official release of a children’s picture/audio book.

The project, led by Dimitris Ilias and his wife Maria Diamantis, brought together the talents of 175 young choristers from 13 English Montreal School Board schools.

Laval shone a spotlight on contributions of its volunteers

Newly-elected SWLSB chairman James Di Sano.

On Wednesday November 6, the City of Laval presented its latest volunteer-recognition evening at the Salle André-Mathieu. The event included musical entertainment, as well as dancing and humor.

Leadership torch passed to James Di Sano at Laurier School Board

Former Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board commissioner James Di Sano launched the SWLSB on a new path of renewal, resurgence, reform and change in his new role of Board Chairman, after being elected on November 3 and sworn in a few weeks later.

Russell Copeman, SWLSB Director-General, officiated for Chairman Di Sano and the 12 commissioners, seven of whom were acclaimed, while two were elected, and three were designated as parent-representatives.

They fought for their country. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Résidence l’Oasis honored six former Canadian Armed Forces soldiers

Six Canadian Forces veterans ranging in age from 70 to more than 100 years were the focus of a special homage paid during a Remembrance Day commemoration ceremony held at the Résidence l’Oasis de Laval on November 11.

Veterans Lucien Gravel, age 90, Jean-Jacques Lavergne, 99, Jean-Pierre Bureau, 70, Jean Poirier, 89, Daniel Legault, 73, and Ernest Robert, 100, all served with the Canadian Forces in a variety of capacities – including World War II defence and combat operations.

New library/community centre opened in Saint-Francois

The Espace citoyen des Confluents (ECC), which is located on a soon to be developed green patch in Laval’s sprawling but rapidly-expanding district of Saint-François, was officially opened by Mayor Stéphane Boyer. The $41 million cost was shared by the City of Laval and the provincial government.

December

The CCIL’s “buy local” campaign launch drew stakeholders in boosting the Laval economy, including Mayor Stéphane Boyer, Quebec’s Delegated Minister for the Economy Christopher Skeete, CCIL officials and several Laval-areas MNAs. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Made in Quebec, produced in Laval

The Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIL) launched a campaign to encourage consumers to “buy local,” in Quebec and in Laval, as they contemplated their purchases for the upcoming Christmas holidays.

According to the CCIL, the goal of the $1.4 million promotion was to provide a boost to the local economy, while drawing attention to local businesses that cast Laval in a positive light.

Mayor Stéphane Boyer suggested it was no coincidence the campaign was getting underway just as the Christmas season was also about to start. “Our city is filled with entrepreneurs, artisans and business operators who drive the dynamic in Laval,” he said.

‘Lilac Benefit’ brought Shield of Athena closer to $5 million funding goal

As reported in our December 4 issue, nearly 200 supporters of emergency shelters for women and children fleeing abusive households were guests at Shield of Athena’s annual “Lilac” Benefit Gala at the Embassy Plaza, raising as much as $150,000 for the cause during the non-profit’s annual gourmet dinner and art auction.

“What we hope is that with events like this, as well as the generosity of people and companies and businesses that keep on giving, we’ll be able to keep on providing our services,” said Shield of Athena executive-director Melpa Kamateros.

Investors, developers and project leaders are seen here with City of Laval councillor for Renaud Seta Topouzian (centre), representing the mayor, during the ground-turning for the final phase of the Marquis project. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Marquise VIII: another opportunity for stylish living for empty nesters

The climax of an ambitious chapter in the history of residential development in Laval got underway in early December last year when a ground-breaking ceremony was held to mark the start of construction for the eighth and final tower of the Marquise on Jean-Béraud Ave. in Chomedey.

For Michel Guilbault, executive vice-president of development at Dév Méta which was a key player in the rental condo project, it was the conclusion of a long journey that began in 2012 when he first guided efforts to raise the first towers of the Marquise project.

Mayor Stéphane Boyer performed the backstroke after being one of the first three users to dive into the pool at Laval’s new Aquatics Centre. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Laval’s new Aquatics Complex opened in city centre

Joanne Tsoublekas, left, with Chomedey Liberal MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier.

Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer was among the very first people to take a high-dive into the waters of the Olympic-size pool at the city’s new Aquatics Complex.

“The opening of this aquatic complex is an important step for our city,” said Mayor Boyer. “Not only does this project answer to the growing needs of our community, but it also is part of our vision of an inclusive and accessible society for all.”

Filia founder presented National Assembly Medal

Chomedey Liberal MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier paid tribute to Joanna Tsoublekas, founder of the Filia Seniors’ Association, for her outstanding dedication and unwavering commitment to the well-being of the elderly.

During the celebration of the association’s 41st anniversary, Lakhoyan Olivier presented Tsoublekas with a Quebec National Assembly Medal, an honorary distinction that signifies official recognition for the exceptional work done by outstanding and committed citizens.