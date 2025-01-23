Laval and Montreal’s Tamils mark ‘Heritage Month’ at lively and fun event

Federal cabinet ministers, local MPs, MNA and city councillors join the celebration

For a seventh consecutive year, members of more than 40 Tamil community organizations gathered at the Château Royal in Chomedey to celebrate the contributions of Tamils since their arrival in Canada.

Dancers from Tamil community groups performed during the event at the Château Royal. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

More than 1,000 guests, including representatives from a number of other multicultural communities as well as elected officials from the three levels of government, took part in the admission-free celebration.

A networking event

Lunch and refreshments were provided, along with a great opportunity to learn and network with fellow leaders and organizations within the Tamil community of Quebec. Among the guests were a number of prominent as well as local elected officials.

They included federal Minister of Public Services Jean-Yves Duclos, Immigration Minister Marc Miller, Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, Laval-Les Îles Liberal MP Fayçal El-Khoury, Laval executive-committee members Ray Khalil and Aline Dib, and Chomedey Liberal MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier.

Celebrating Tamil heritage

Tamil Heritage Month, which was launched in 2010, aims to celebrate the history of Canada’s Tamil community and its contributions to the social, cultural, political and economic strength of Canada.

While recognizing the Tamil community’s accomplishments and tracing its roots, Tamil Heritage Month also provides opportunities to celebrate the Tamil community’s history in Canada. As well, the month-long observance shines a spotlight on Tamil heritage overall, while helping to rejuvenate Tamil culture in Canada.

Tamil Heritage Month goals

According to organizers of the event, the objectives of Tamil Heritage Month are five-fold:

1. To celebrate the richness of the Tamil language and literature;

2. To celebrate the traditions, arts and culture of Tamils around the world;

3. To educate Canadians of all backgrounds about the language, traditions and history of the Tamil people;

4. To highlight the achievements of Tamils in various fields both in the past and the present;

5. To advance the growth and prosperity of Tamils.

Around 1,000 people mostly of Tamil origin turned up for the Tamil Heritage Month event last Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

They say the month of January was chosen as Tamil Heritage Month for a number of reasons. The Pongal festival, the most important and widely-celebrated festival amongst Tamils around the world, falls in the middle of the month.

Pongal and a New Year

Pongal is both a time of thanksgiving for the blessings of a past year and a time to look forward to the start of a new year. As well, the first month of Tamil calendar, Thai, begins in the middle of January.

According to tradition, the Pongal festival marks the end of winter solstice, as well as the start of the sun’s six-month-long journey northwards when it enters the Capricorn, also known as Uttarayana. Pongal is regarded as one of the most important festivals celebrated by Tamil people.

Tamil diaspora celebrates

Pongal is observed by the Tamil diaspora worldwide, including Tamils in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Malaysia, Mauritius, South Africa, Singapore and the Gulf countries.

Canada’s Tamil population is among the largest in the western world. From a population of fewer than 150 in 1983, Tamils form an increasing share of the overall Canadian population.

According to Statistics Canada figures, there were 237,890 Tamils living in Canada up to five years ago, a more than 25 per cent increase since 2016. As well, Quebec is home to more than 20,000 people of Tamil origin.