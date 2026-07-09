Some new Canadians had a Canada Day they’ll long remember

Sixteen take oath of citizenship in ceremony at Laval’s Centre de la nature

“It’s hard to imagine a more memorable day to become a Canadian citizen than July the first,” Alfred-Pellan Member of Parliament Angelo Iacono said as he addressed a gathering of people attending a Canadian citizenship ceremony at Laval’s Centre de la nature in Duvernay on Canada Day.

“On this Canada Day let’s remember that this country is the fruit of the efforts of millions of people from the four corners of the globe, and also of the Aboriginal people,” he continued. “It is my great honor to welcome you into our Canadian family.”

Canadian citizenship judge Jean Robert congratulates one of the 16 new Canadians who took the oath of citizenship on July 1 at Laval’s Centre de la nature in Duvernay. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“Diversity is a fact – it’s who we are – we are a diverse society,” said Marc-Aurèle-Fortin MP Carlos Leitão. “Inclusion is a choice – it’s a policy choice – it’s a decision that we made in Canada years and years ago to be an inclusive society, which is now part of our DNA – part of our national fiber.”

Citizenship opens doors

In particular, Leitão addressed the younger people in the audience, saying that he was in their place 46 years ago when he became a Canadian citizen after arriving in Canada from Portugal. “Everything is possible when you are a Canadian citizen,” he said.

Laval-Les Îles MP Fayçal El-Khoury, who also became a Canadian citizen after immigrating to Canada from Lebanon 48 years ago, told the newly sworn-in citizens that they deserved to be Canadian citizens, just as Canada “deserves citizens like you.”

“Be happy and proud to be able to say that we are Canadians, without forgetting the country you came from,” El-Khoury added. “To be a good Canadian you have to work hard, you have to be honest, and you have to contribute to our values, to our economy, and even to our policies, to our politics.”

Canada’s 159th birthday

It was the 159th anniversary of the country’s founding. In all, 16 people became Canadian citizens during the ceremony. And for many of those present, it was an unforgettable opportunity to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

On hand for the ceremony were (from the left) Laval city councillors Martin Vaillancourt (Fabreville-Sud), Vasilios Karidogiannis (L’Abord-à-Plouffe) and Aglaia Revelakis (Chomedey). (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The ceremony and administration of the citizenship oath was presided by Canadian Citizenship Judge Jean Robert. A respected educator and community leader from the Quebec City region, Robert has worked to improve access to education and health care. Perfectly fluent in French and English, Robert has been a strong supporter of bilingualism, while playing an important role in strengthening English-language institutions.

Apart from the citizenship ceremony, those attending the ceremony were also privileged to take part in an all-day family celebration designed to delight visitors of all ages, while sharing joyful and welcoming moments in festive and heartwarming surroundings.

A Day Full of Family Activities

Starting with the official opening in the morning, visitors were able to enjoy a full day of activities. In celebration of World Cup 2026, with Canada as one of the host countries, soccer took centre stage with mini matches and skills challenges on the grounds of the Centre de la nature.

Guests – but especially kids – were also able to enjoy face painting, creative craft workshops, inflatable games and more. The presence of members of the Canadian Armed Forces added an extra patriotic dimension to the festivities.

By late morning, food trucks offered something for every palate. By early afternoon just before the start of the citizenship ceremony, the national anthem was sung during a flag-raising ceremony.

A meaningful Oath of Citizenship

The candidates for citizenship took the following oath: “I swear (or affirm) that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles the Third King of Canada, his heirs and successors, and that I will faithfully observe the laws of Canada, including the constitution, which recognizes and affirms the Aboriginal and treaty rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples, and fulfil my duties as a Canadian citizen.”

Everyone was invited to take the oath of citizenship. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

A pamphlet published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada explains that the oath is based on a time-honoured relationship between the “Canadian Crown” and the country’s people.

In his coronation ceremony in 2023, King Charles took an oath of loyalty to the people. In turn, the Oath of Canadian Citizenship is a “promise of loyalty back to the King.”