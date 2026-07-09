Laval earmarks $25 mil. to improve parks, pools and spaces for heatwaves

With the summer’s first heatwaves rolling through Laval as thousands of young people were beginning school holidays, the City of Laval announced a $25 million investment in its sports, recreational and aquatic infrastructure to continue improving living environments on its territory.

From neighborhood parks to large-scale projects, the investments will support approximately 40 projects across all of Laval’s neighborhoods. According to the city, they will also provide more residents with access to modern, accessible, safe and suitable facilities.

“Residents tell us they want to be active, enjoy nature and have access to quality facilities close to home,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“The message is clear: we must continue to invest in our parks, sports facilities and community spaces to ensure they remain accessible, safe and adapted to the needs of the population,” he added. “By modernizing our infrastructure and improving services in all neighborhoods, we are investing directly in the quality of life, health, and well-being of Laval residents.”

With heatwaves like the one Laval residents have recently been experiencing expected to become more frequent, the city says green spaces and aquatic facilities will be more essential than ever as local resources that allow residents to cool off and enjoy the summer safely.

In Laval, 18 outdoor pools, 8 wading pools and 16 splash pads are now open and accessible for cooling off and having fun on hot days.

These include a brand-new, universally accessible pool, with a wading area and splash pads, which was officially opened to the public at Pie-X Park on June 29 in Chomedey, Laval’s most densely populated area.

In addition, Laval is launching a series of initiatives to enhance its sports, recreational and outdoor infrastructure throughout its neighborhoods.

The investments will include the development of two riverside areas, the major redesign of four parks, the refurbishment of two swimming pools, two splash pads and seven sports fields dedicated to baseball, tennis, and basketball, as well as the construction of four pickleball courts.

The city says it will also continue to improve local spaces by modernizing play structures and swings in 25 parks, developing and improving trails in wooded areas, and adding street furniture.

In addition to these city-wide projects, several major development projects are expected to enhance Laval’s recreational and sports offerings. Among these is the major redesign of Pie-X Park, made possible by a financial contribution from the Government of Quebec and open to the public since June 29.

The city has notably developed Laval’s first-ever refrigerated and covered outdoor skating rink, which residents were able to enjoy during a soft opening at the end of last winter.