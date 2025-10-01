Seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Federal Training Centre in Laval

On September 20, contraband and unauthorized items were seized at the Federal Training Centre, a multi-level security federal institution located in Laval’s Saint-François district.

The items seized included hashish, cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy pills, amphetamines, tobacco, lighters and rolling papers.

The total estimated institutional value of the seizure was $142,534, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

The CSC says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

They include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The CSC says it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions,” says the agency.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.

These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

According to the CSC, the toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.