Shooting, injuries and a fatality reported at Autoroute 440 Starbucks

Multiple vehicles from the Laval Police and Urgences-Santé were on the scene at the Starbucks coffee franchise on Autoroute 440 at the corner of 100th Avenue late Wednesday morning, responding to reports of gunshots being fired and at least one fatality.

The Laval Starbucks on Autoroute 440 near the intersection of 100th Ave. (Photo: Google Maps)

According to preliminary reports coming in during the early afternoon, at least three people were hurt, one seriously.

Posting on X, Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete, whose constituency office is near the Starbucks, urged people to stay away from the area.

“I am asking citizens to avoid the sector and know that I am following the situation closely with my colleagues,” he said.

Several media confirmed during the afternoon that one of the three injured, a male in his 40s, had died, and that the shooting was probably linked to organized crime.

In the meantime, the Sûreté du Québec, which deals with province-side organized crime, has become involved.

The Laval News will be posting additional information as it becomes available.