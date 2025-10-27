Searches and arrests related to drug sales in Laval

On October 8, several members of various squads of the Laval Police Dept. assisted investigators from the LPD’s Organized Crime division in an operation aimed at dismantling a criminal cell involved in drug trafficking in the Laval area.

The operation was part of the coordinated Paradoxe project aimed at actively combating the phenomenon of armed violence.

In August 2025, following information received from the public, the investigators from the Organized Crime squad of the LPD initiated an investigation regarding the sale of narcotics in the Laval area.

On October 8, searches were conducted at two residences in Laval, in collaboration with the Tactical Intervention Group (GTI), the Equinox squad and the Canine squad of the LPD.

Mohammad Zarif Naseri and Danial Rafique, aged 18 and 19 respectively, were arrested and face charges related to possession of narcotics with the intent to traffic and trafficking of narcotics.

They were detained following their arrests, then released with conditions to comply with. Their cases will return to the Court of Quebec in the coming weeks.

what was seized