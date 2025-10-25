Home invasion and arrest in Sainte-Rose

On Monday October 13 around 2:35 a.m., a resident of the Sainte-Rose district of Laval was awakened by suspicious noises inside his home. Reacting, he immediately called 9-1-1.

The Laval Police Dept. deployed a large number of of patrol officers to the scene, leading to the arrest of a suspect, who turned out to be a minor. Other suspects were still being sought in what the police believe was a home invasion case.

The resident was not injured in the incident. The LPD stated that it was still too early to confirm whether or not there was a theft. However, the Laval Police Crimes Against Persons Unit will be handling the case.

It should be noted that, as required by procedure, forensic identification specialists and investigators from the LPD examined the crime scene during the day on October 13.

Quebec school app pulled offline after major flaw exposes data

An app produced in Laval and used in hundreds of Quebec schools and daycares has been taken offline after a major security flaw was discovered.

Radio-Canada recently reported that a cybersecurity expert was able to easily access confidential information from parents using the HopHop app. The Laval-based platform allows parents to coordinate pick-ups with schools and daycare centres so children can be ready when they arrive.

In a statement on its website, HopHop said it suspended access to its server and app as a precaution following the Radio-Canada report.

“We are working closely with the Ministère de la Cybersécurité et du Numérique to correct the identified vulnerability and conduct resilience testing,” said the company.

“The HopHop application will only be restored once we have received the government’s analysis report and recommendations,” they addded. HopHop said its own server analysis showed no signs that data had been stolen.

“However, the vulnerability incident occurred between October 3 and October 7, 2025,” they said. “The data that may have been accessed includes parents’ names, photos, phone numbers and email addresses, as well as the names of their children and the school they attend.”

Cybersecurity expert Patrick Mathieu, who is also a parent and user of the app, told CTV News the incident was a wake-up call. Quebec’s Education Ministry says it is ultimately the responsibility of schools and daycares to ensure the apps they use comply with privacy laws.

Laval police seek witnesses to Saint-François high-speed crash

The Laval Police are seeking information from any witnesses to a dangerous driving incident that occurred in late July and ended with a fire at a bank.

On July 25, a gray Volkswagen Jetta, which was subsequently shown to belong to a police officer, was travelling at high speed eastbound on Marcel-Villeneuve Boulevard in Saint-François.

(Laval News file photo: Martin C. Barry)

It collided head-on with the National Bank branch at 1295 Montée du Moulin in Saint-François. When Laval Police officers arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle on fire. The fire spread to the structure of the bank building.

Witnesses also reportedly saw two people fleeing the scene immediately after the impact. The Laval fire department was able to quickly control the blaze, but it caused significant damage.

Forensic investigators and accident reconstruction technicians were back at the scene recently to corroborate some of the evidence they gathered during the resulting investigation.

The Laval police are inviting anyone who witnessed the vehicle being driven before the crash or who saw the vehicle’s occupants leaving the scene, or anyone who has photos or video of the event. to call the LPD’s Info- Line at (450) 662-INFO (4636). The file number is LVL-250725-009.