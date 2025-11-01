Contraband and unauthorized items seized at Correction Service’s Federal Training Centre

On October 25, contraband and unauthorized items, including unauthorized drugs, were seized at the Federal Training Centre, a multi-level security federal institution in Laval’s St-Vincent-de-Paul district.

An aerial view of the Correctional Service of Canada’s Federal Training Centre in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul.

The items seized included hashish and the total estimated institutional value of the seizure was $50,000.

The Correctional Service of Canada, which operates the centre, says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

These include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The CSC says it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

CSC says it also works in partnership with the police to take action against individuals who might attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.

These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

Information provided to CSC over its toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, is confidential and callers remain anonymous.