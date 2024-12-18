Saint Teresa of Calcutta honoured and remembered in Laval

School Chaplain Father Alan Cox also recognized for community service

“It’s all about having great appreciation for her values of welfare and respect for all people regardless of religion and race,” former Laval Catholic High School student Louis Burri said of the recent unveiling of an interactive exhibit of Saint Teresa of Calcutta at Laval Junior Academy.

“Mainly, I also learned a lot about Father Cox’s journey enlightening and inspiring journey. I never knew that back in-the-day at school,” Louis added at the end of the ceremony commemorating the historical visit of Mother Teresa to Sacred Heart Middle School and Laval Catholic High School 35 years ago.

In memory of the visit of the future Saint who met with children and staff at the two schools on the invitation of Chaplain Father Alan Cox, Laval Junior Academy (LJA) recently unveiled an interactive exhibit celebrating and commemorating Mother Teresa’s stopover on the morning of September 15, 1988.

Gathered in honour of Mother Teresa, left to right: John Fasciano, teacher/photographer/reporter, on day of Mother Teresa’s visit; Saverio Mirarchi, LCHS principal in 1988; LJA Vice-Principal Leslie Aggrey-Finn (representing Principal Eric Ruggi; Pietro Silvaggio, Interactive-Exhibit-Coordinator; Barbara Barrasso, SWLSB Alternate-Vice-Chairperson; Thomas Mulcair; LJA Vice-Principal Gloria Cuccarolo; SWLSB Chairperson James Di Sano; LJA Assistant-Administrator Vince Silvaggio. (Photo courtesy of Sonia Mirarchi)

Sanctity, sacrifice, presence

LJA, presently administered by principal Eric Ruggi, under Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, is the fifth institution to grace the hallowed premises at 2323 Daniel-Johnson Blvd., following in the footsteps of Laval Catholic High School, Sacred Heart Middle School, Laurier Senior High School and the aptly-named Mother Teresa Junior High School.

The building, at 2323 Daniel-Johnson Blvd., was forever marked by the walk-about in its halls by the diminutive but powerful nun from Calcutta who left no one untouched by her sanctity, sacrifice, and presence not only to people in Laval but in all of humanity before her passing in 1997.

Those who knew of her said that she exemplifies the virtues needed for peace, for leaving no one behind, and for lifting the poor out of poverty. Father Alan Cox, who along with some grateful others was privileged to come face-to-face and heart-to-heart with her in Laval in 1988 exemplified the same characteristics in and out of Laval Catholic High School.

Following Mother Teresa’s visit, the dynamic priest who brought many hundreds of Laval students and families on spiritual retreats all over the world in 35 years of service to the community, helped pave the way for her eventual sanctification. For many years after her passing in 1997 Father Alan constantly lifted hearts to the understanding of the Calcutta nun’s 20th Century daily mission of being the human face of human hope.

War zones, natural disasters, famine, death, danger – nowhere is beyond the reach of her Missionaries of Charity. Not only a saint, she’s also an integral and permanent part of history. For Laval, thanks mostly to Father Alan Cox, Mother Teresa’s humble presence represents a historical moment for the schools inherited by SWLSB.

Linking of generations

Many former students present at the unveiling shared pride in their connection to Mother Teresa through LCHS; being invited in honoring her and Father Cox was an emotionally-charged moment. The guests included several generations of community members, some dating back to the opening of Laval Catholic High in 1969.

Notable for their presence were former NDP Leader and Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition Thomas Mulcair, a graduate of Laval Catholic High School, Class of 1971, and newlyelected SWLSB Chairperson James Di Sano, graduate of Laurier Senior High School, Class of 2014. These two current prominent community members represented the bridging of generations that sat at desks in schools of 2323 Daniel/Johnson Blvd.

Former principal Saverio Mirarchi, who hosted Mother Teresa in 1988, addressed the gathering in an instructive, edifying, factual and interpretive presentation of the ‘time-line-and-chronology’ of her memorable visit to Sacred Heart Middle School and Laval Catholic High School.

Thomas Mulcair praised the interactive exhibits effusively, especially in publicly acknowledging the presence of newlyelected Laurier Board Chairperson James Di Sano and alternate Vice-Chairperson Barbara Barrasso, emphasizing that their participation was reflective of their support for local public education in particular and English public education in general.

James Di Sano openly commended the merits of these kinds of special historical projects, expressing confidence that more schools of the Board would produce them, with encouragement and support of the Council of Commissioners.

Eavesdropping throughout the afternoon, it was revealing and emotional to witness the sharing of special moments among those who were with Mother Teresa September 15, 1988. Those who were not there on that memorable day, came Dec. 1, 2024, to share in the story of the Saint’s morning at the schools, and in the part played by Father Alan Cox in both the visit and of his time as a priest before, during, and after coming to serve as Chaplain of Sacred Heart Middle School and Laval Catholic High School.