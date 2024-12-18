Filia founder presented National Assembly Medal by Chomedey MNA

Joanne Tsoublekas, left, with Chomedey Liberal MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier.

Joanna Tsoublekas ‘is an example to follow,’ says Sona Lakhoyan Olivier

Chomedey Liberal MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier paid tribute recently to Joanna Tsoublekas, founder of the Filia Seniors’ Association, for her outstanding dedication and unwavering commitment to the well-being of the elderly.

During the celebration of the association’s 41st anniversary, Lakhoyan Olivier deemed it important to highlight the profound impact Tsoublekas has had on her community and beyond.

Outstanding merits

She presented Tsoublekas with a Quebec National Assembly Medal, an honorary distinction that signifies official recognition for the exceptional work done by outstanding and committed citizens.

In awarding the medal, Lakhoyan Olivier said her aim was to highlight the positive influence and lasting impact of Tsoublekas, “who, through her vision, dedication, and leadership, has made the Filia Seniors’ Association a pillar of support and solidarity for the elderly,” the MNA’s office said in a statement.

Service to community

Since its founding in February 1984, the Filia Seniors’ Association has established itself as a symbol of support and hope, helping to combat isolation and promote the independence of seniors.

From its modest beginnings in the Parc Extension neighborhood of Montreal to its current location in Chomedey, the association embodies social commitment and the desire to create an environment where seniors feel heard, supported and valued.

Through Tsoublekas’s work, and with the support of the board of directors, volunteers, and members of the Filia Seniors’ Association, a support network has developed to combat social isolation, encourage active participation, and provide assistance to seniors.

The Quebec National Assembly Medal.

High praise from MNA

“The 41st anniversary of the Filia Seniors’ Association honors its essential role in the lives of seniors,” Sona Lakhoyan Olivier said in the statement her office issued.

The medal presented “underscores the remarkable impact Mrs. Tsoublekas has had on the seniors of her community,” she continued. “The exceptional dedication of Mrs. Joanna Tsoublekas is an example to follow, illustrating the power of altruism and devotion to one’s community.”