Another safe haven in Laval for battered women and their children

Canada, Quebec and FTQ create more living space with Maison Marie-Marguerite

Abused women and children from the Laval region will soon have another place to turn for help with the announcement of a more than $8 million project to transform a building in Laval into a shelter with enough living space for 20 victims of domestic violence.

The project, led by the non-profit Maison Marie-Marguerite, is being carried out in conjunction with the governments of Canada and Quebec, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, the City of Laval, Groupe Desjardins and Fondation J.A. DeSève.

The project’s financing includes investments from the federal government through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement ($4.3 million), from the provincial government in the form of a grant provided through the Fonds de solidarité FTQ-Québec agreement ($2 million), and from the City of Laval ($813,000), the Fonds du Grand Mouvement Desjardins ($483,000) and the Fondation J.A. DeSève ($100,000).

Elected officials from Ottawa, Quebec and City of Laval, along with representatives from Maison Marie-Marguerite, Fonds de Solidarité FTQ, Mouvement Desjardins and Fondation J.A. de Sève announced funding for the new shelter at Laval’s interim city hall. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Targeted help for needs

The project aims to serve the needs of women, with or without children, who have been the victims of various forms of violence against women (sexual assault, sexual exploitation, domestic or economic violence) and who are experiencing multiple difficulties. In addition to being provided with a safe place to live, the women will benefit from support services related to their situation.

Persons who move into 10 of the planned units and are eligible may also benefit from the Société d’habitation du Québec’s (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, which would ensure that they don’t spend more than 25 per cent of their income on housing. This financial assistance is covered by the SHQ (90 per cent) and the City of Laval (10 per cent).

Project has wide support

“There is no place for violence in Laval,” said Laval city councillor Sandra El-Helou, who is responsible for status of women issues on Laval city council. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Present for the announcement at Laval’s interim city hall were Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, Laval-des-Rapides MNA Céline Haytayan (on behalf of Quebec Minister for Housing France-Élaine Duranceau, Laval city councillor for Souvenir-Labelle Sandra El-Helou (representing Mayor Stéphane Boyer), Isabelle Garon of Groupe Desjardins, and Marianne Duguay of Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ.

Founded in 2021, Maison Marie-Marguerite is one of fewer than a dozen resources in Laval providing services to women and children who are victims of domestic violence. However, it is the only resource with services specifically for women, with or without children, and whose multiple problems include substance abuse, mental health challenges and homelessness.

“There is no place for violence in Laval, and it is our duty to take care of the victims by providing them with all the support they need,” said El-Helou who is responsible for dossiers involving vulnerable persons, seniors, youth and the status of women on city council.

Hope and a safe space

“This new shelter for vulnerable women is a concrete example of our common resolve to take action for the well-being of all Laval women, regardless of their origin,” she said. “Maison Marie-Marguerite will provide women with a safe space, as well as hope and an opportunity to rebuild their lives in a caring environment.”

“Our government is extremely proud to contribute to the construction of Laval’s first shelter for women who are victims of various types of violence,” said Haytayan. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“Every woman in Quebec deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, regardless of their situation,” said Koutrakis. “The Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the creation of 20 new shelter spaces for women fleeing violence here in Laval. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Violence against women

“Violence toward women is unfortunately constantly on the rise, and there’s a lack of affordable housing,” noted Claudianne Monette, who chairs the board of Maison Marie-Marguerite. “We are therefore proud to have the official groundbreaking for this project, which meets a real need in Laval.”

“After several years of hard work in Laval, we are now very pleased to have reached this milestone, which is the beginning of work on Maison Marie-Marguerite,” said Lise Beaudoin, executive-director of Maison Marie-Marguerite.