Reaction mostly positive to Carney Liberal government’s 2025 budget

Unionists pleased with Ottawa’s investments, while seniors complain they were left out

From labour unions, to associations representing the interests of senior citizens, to trade groups and special interest lobbyists, the overall response to the federal budget tabled by Liberal Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne in Ottawa on November 4 was generally positive – with a few notable exceptions.

According to an outline of the 2025 budget released by Prime Minister Marc Carney, the Liberal government’s plan is to transform Canada’s economy from one that has traditionally been reliant on a single trade partner (that being the U.S.), to one that is more self-sufficient and resilient to global economic shocks.

The 2025 budget contains a plan by Ottawa to make $1 trillion in targeted investments over the next five years, with a “Buy Canadian” policy serving as overall guide. The Liberal government plans to spend an initial $186 million in new funding to implement the Buy Canadian strategy.

“Budget 2025 is our plan to build Canada Strong – with major infrastructure projects, millions more homes, new defence industries and thousands of new high-quality careers all across our country,” said Carney. “As we build big and bold, we will build Canadian and buy Canadian. We will be our own best customer, creating new orders, more business, and new careers in our industries across the country.”

Seniors left out, claims AQDR

In spite of the government’s optimism, the AQDR (Quebec Association for Senior Citizens) reacted with less enthusiasm, noting that seniors in Quebec and across Canada were largely overlooked in the budget.

“While inflationary pressures have had a significant impact on the country’s most vulnerable seniors, they have been left behind,” the AQDR, which has 30,000 members across Quebec, said in a statement.

“Furthermore, although the government wants to accelerate housing construction, there is no mention of units specifically for seniors to suggest that this is a priority, a worrying sign for the future,” they added.

“We have been repeating this message year after year: the income of the most vulnerable seniors – those who rely solely on basic federal public benefits – is well below the minimum wage,” stated Pierre Lynch, the AQDR’s president.

“Aside from a few marginal changes or those with limited impact, the federal government is forgetting that building the Canada of tomorrow is what we have been doing over the past decades,” he continued. “We must not forget this past and we must take care of our seniors.”

While maintaining its disappointment with the lack of structural measures for seniors, the AQDR noted the government’s commitment to intensifying the fight against fraud, particularly through the development of a National Anti-Fraud Strategy.

The association said it hoped this endeavour would allow for the rapid implementation of measures and a safety net for seniors who are victims of increasingly sophisticated frauds.

“The federal government has a responsibility to look to the future, but it must not forget those who have worked all their lives and who deserve a dignified retirement,” said Lynch. “We therefore urge the Minister of Finance and the Prime Minister to be more sensitive to this issue and to remember that the collective wealth we create must also be used to reduce inequalities and support vulnerable seniors across the country.”

Capital investments welcome: Unifor

In Ottawa, the Canadian labour union Unifor, representing around 310,000 auto-manufacturing, communications and industrial workers, said that major capital investments in procurement, infrastructure and housing were “welcome advancements in Budget 2025 but must translate into Canadian jobs, Canadian content and Canadian production underpinned by strong sectoral industrial strategies.”

“Building a resilient economy means ensuring that the commitments outlined in the federal budget translate into good union jobs for Canadian workers,” said Unifor national president Lana Payne, while adding that “Trump’s tariffs are an existential threat, and Canada must fight back to protect working families and industries alike.”

The overall response to the federal budget tabled by Liberal Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne in Ottawa on November 4 was generally positive. (File photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Unifor welcomed federal commitments to key sectors, such as forestry, as well as a $13 billion “Build Canada Homes” made-in-Canada housing program, tied to a federal Buy Canadian strategy for lumber inputs.

“Budget 2025 includes announcements that could benefit manufacturing, including our aerospace and forestry sectors,” said Daniel Cloutier, director of Unifor Quebec. “However, the government must follow through on its promises and deliver on strategies to protect workers from the impacts of U.S. tariffs,” he added.

But Unifor was also critical of Ottawa’s 2025 budget, noting that it was missing any commitment to fortify West-East energy rail links, including by shipping products using Canadian-made tanker cars, as had been recommended by Unifor.

“Unfortunately, this budget also hits critical public services hard,” added Payne. “Austerity and privatization – including persistent threats of selling off public agencies, as well as airports – are the wrong moves, especially in times of crisis. Strong public services keep working people and our economy afloat.”

‘We are pleased,” says airports council

The Canadian Airports Council (CAC), a trade association representing Canada’s airports, welcomed the new budget, praising its focus on trade diversification, infrastructure and economic growth.

“Airports are at the heart of Canada’s growth story,” said Monette Pasher, the CAC’s president. “We are pleased to see the federal government’s recognition of airports’ role in trade diversification and economic resilience. Investments in trade and infrastructure will help strengthen our competitiveness and create opportunities across every region of the country.”

In the early 1990s, Canada’s airports were privatized to local control, divested from direct federal operation and placed under the management of local airport authorities as independent corporations. CAC said it would be interested to hear more on the federal government’s willingness to consider options for the further privatization of airports.

The CAC applauded the federal government’s increased support of $55 million for the Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP), which is the only dedicated federal funding source for essential infrastructure at small and regional airports. “With ACAP funding largely unchanged for 25 years, this boost is critical to ensure safety, reliability, and long-term sustainability at regional airports,” said the council.

“With continued partnership and investment, Canada’s airports can drive growth, enhance connectivity and strengthen our role as gateways to global trade,” Pasher added. “We look forward to working with the government to ensure our airports remain safe, competitive, and ready to meet the needs of Canadians.”