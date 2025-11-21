Laval Christmas Market previews the holidays at Centre de la nature

The highly anticipated Laval Christmas Market will turn the city’s Centre de la nature in Duvernay into a truly magical village from December 5 to 7 and from December 12 to 14.

Visitors of all ages are invited to come and be enchanted by a multitude of free activities, unforgettable encounters and more than 50 local artisans who will be on hand to offer their products and wares.

Under twinkling lights and to the sound of Christmas carols, the public will be able to stroll among decorated wooden cabins, enjoy a hot chocolate, meet Santa Claus and find unique local creations for their holiday shopping.

“The Laval Christmas Market is a must-attend event to experience the magic of the holidays while supporting the local economy,” says Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “Every year, visitors enthusiastically attend.”

He also noted that it’s a great opportunity to see the Centre de la nature during the winter when it is set up in a festive and magical atmosphere.

Local creations and moments to share

The event will offer a variety of locally-produced items, including treats, decorations, jewelry, clothing and beauty products. Beyond shopping, families will also be able to enjoy a multitude of free activities to get into the holiday spirit.

Children will be able to write letters to Santa Claus, get their faces painted, listen to stories and even plant a mini-Christmas tree to take home. Santa Claus, the Star Fairy, and strolling actors dressed especially for the occasion will add to the magic.

Under specially-themed Big Top tents, visitors will also find warming areas to enjoy hot chocolate, a Christmas tree decorating workshop and a LEGO display. To complete the experience, several food trucks will be on site.

Subsidy for the purchase of personal hygiene products

The city has issued a reminder to Laval residents that municipal subsidies are available to anyone wishing to help reduce Laval’s impact on the environment by purchasing environmentally-sustainable women’s hygienic products or diapers for incontinence.

Disposable tampons and sanitary pads produce tons of waste, according to the city. They urge residents to take advantage of the financial help in order to adopt more environmentally friendly alternatives.

It should be noted that the subsidies are granted in chronological order of receipt of complete applications, within the limits of the allocated budget.

The city provides $50 towards the purchase of sustainable menstrual hygiene products or washable incontinence products. The eligible products include: menstrual cups and discs, washable sanitary pads and panty liners, washable absorbent underwear, and washable incontinence briefs.

Eligibility Requirements

You must reside in Laval, have purchased your products in a store or online after January 1 in 2025, and spend at least $100 before taxes. There is a limit of one subsidy per person. However, multiple people living at the same address can apply for a subsidy.

The required documents to receive the subsidy are: two proofs of residency (Quebec driver’s license, current or previous year’s tax bill, electricity, telephone, or a cable bill dated within the last 30 days).

The invoice(s) submitted with the application must include: product name, store name (physical or online), purchase amount and taxes. If you are applying for a subsidy for a minor, proof of the minor’s age, two proofs of residence for the parent, guardian, or legal guardian, and proof of your relationship to the minor (e.g., birth certificate, court order, etc.).

All applications must be submitted by January 31, 2026. Further information on the application process can be found on the main page of the City of Laval’s website.

Laval honoured for excellence in public management at prestigious provincial awards

The City of Laval has once again proven itself a leader in public administration, earning a distinction in the Public Organization category at the Prix performance Québec, the province’s highest honor for organizational excellence.

The award was presented during the 33rd edition of the Salon sur les meilleures pratiques d’affaires, held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Organized by the Mouvement québécois de la qualité, the event brought together nearly 2,000 business leaders, public officials, and economic stakeholders to share insights on innovation and continuous improvement.

A culture of excellence

For Laval, this recognition is more than a trophy—it’s a testament to years of commitment to transparency, collaboration, and innovation in municipal governance.

Christopher Skeete, Minister of International Relations and Francophonie and the official responsible for the Laval region, praised the city’s achievement:

“The City of Laval embodies a culture of rigor, innovation, and integrity that shines through in every service offered to citizens. I am proud to represent such a dynamic region that values collaboration, transparency, and continuous improvement as drivers of progress.”

Mayor Stéphane Boyer also expressed pride in the city’s accomplishment:

“This distinction reflects the dedication of our entire team to delivering services that meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency. Laval is committed to continuous improvement, and this recognition confirms that we are on the right path toward building a modern, innovative, and citizen-focused city.”

Why it matters

The Prix performance Québec is not just about accolades; it’s about transformation. Participating organizations undergo a rigorous evaluation of their management practices, identifying areas for improvement and implementing strategies that lead to measurable results.

Samuel Poulin, Minister for Economy and SMEs and Youth, highlighted this impact: “These awards encourage organizations to assess their methods and adopt better practices. The winners demonstrate that excellence in management translates into better outcomes for citizens and businesses alike.”

Driving innovation across Québec

The recognition of Laval is part of a broader movement to elevate organizational standards across the province. The Mouvement québécois de la qualité, which spearheads the awards, plays a pivotal role in this mission. Geneviève Hébert, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister for Economy and SMEs, emphasized the partnership:

“Our goal is to foster growth and innovation among Québec organizations. The Mouvement québécois de la qualité is a key ally in helping businesses and public bodies adopt practices that ensure sustainable success.”

The bigger picture

The annual Salon sur les meilleures pratiques d’affaires serves as a hub for knowledge-sharing, where leaders exchange ideas on productivity, competitiveness, and responsible transformation.

Nadine Côté, Chair of the Board of the Mouvement, summed up the spirit of the event: “The Prix performance Québec celebrates organizations that innovate, mobilize their teams, and contribute to Québec’s long-term prosperity.