Pink in the City’s Magic of Hope raises hundreds of thousands for breast cancer

More than 850 guests partied at gala evening for the MUHC’s Breast Center

A new word has been turning up in conversations lately. Especially those concerning women who’ve undergone the ordeal of breast cancer. It’s survivorism.

By some definitions, survivorism is a policy of trying to ensure survival especially in the face of a catastrophic event.

Latin American dance performers lent Pink in the City’s 2025 Magic of Hope gala an exciting air at the Château Royal congress centre in Chomedey on October 24. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Support for well-being

For breast cancer survivors this translates into re-establishing a balanced and healthy lifestyle in order to support well-being during and following the rigorous treatments required to overcome breast cancer.

But to be truly successful, all aspects of the patient’s well-being must also be addressed: the physical, psychological and social. Pink in the City helps to meet those needs.

With that in mind, more than 850 supporters of Pink in the City set a new attendance record on the evening of Friday October 24 when they turned up for the breast cancer foundation’s 2025 Magic of Hope fundraising gala.

Some of the breast cancer survivors attending this year’s Magic of Hope gala are seen with MUHC Breast Centre Director Dr. Sarkis H. Meterissian (at the microphone). (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

A collective effort

“It’s a great evening – it’s inspiring,” Pink in the City co-founder Denise Vourtzoumis told The Laval News. “We’re doing something really great here all together.”

As Pink in the City holds fundraising events throughout the year, the tally from the gala as well as from the other fundraisers held in 2025 will be announced in January 2026.

But in the meantime, Magic of Hope raised well over $300,000 last year. Over the years, Pink in the City has become one of the MUHC Foundation’s most productive and reliable fundraisers.

Left, Bobby and Denise Vourtzoumis, along with other members of their family, are seen on stage at the Château Royal in Chomedey on October 24 during Pink in the City’s annual Magic of Hope gala. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

A call to action

Pink in the City was founded in 2006 when Denise’s son, Lawrence who was 11 years old back then, heard an ad on the radio while driving to school with his mother. It requested volunteers to shave their heads as a demonstration of solidarity for those who had lost their hair due to chemo treatments for breast cancer.

He was captivated by the idea and asked his mother if he could take part. He wanted to shave his head to show support, which was a pretty brave thing for a pre-teen to do. Denise agreed and helped Lawrence raise the required amount of money to be able to participate.

Nearly two decades and many fundraising gala evenings later, Pink in the City has raised millions for the MUHC Foundation, which remits funds to the McGill University Health Centre’s Breast Clinic Wellness Program.

Among the gala’s guests were Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal president Basile Angelopoulos (far left) and spouse, Canadian Senator Leo Housakos and his wife along with other guests. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Every gesture counts

Pink in the City started as a single event. This heightened an already existing awareness about breast cancer in the community and the need to support those who had been impacted by the disease. It also embedded the idea that every selfless gesture of support makes a difference.

Over time, volunteers, sponsors, partners and medical advisors allowed Pink in the City to attain and exceed its goals. Community partners have also played a key role by supporting and attending Pink in the City’s various functions and events. Partnerships have extended to leadership programs sponsored by the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board at Laval-area high schools.