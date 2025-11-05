Montreal’s Hellenics mark 85 years since Greece said ‘Oxi’ to fascism

The WWII Axis powers first ran into serious resistance in Greece in 1940

Patriotic Greeks from all over Montreal joined elected officials along with leaders from the Hellenic community for a ceremony on October 26 at the Embassy in Chomedey marking the 85th anniversary of the historic day in World War II when Greece rejected its occupation by Axis forces.

Ultimatum rejected

Each year, Oxi Day is celebrated throughout Greece, Cyprus and Greek communities around the world to commemorate the refusal by Greek Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas when presented with an ultimatum on October 28 in 1940 by Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Officials at the head table during the HCGM’s annual Oxi Day commemoration held at the Embassy in Chomedey included Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, Ambassador of Greece to Canada Ekaterina Dimakis, HCGM president Basile Angelopoulos, Consul General in Montreal for Greece Nikolaos Karalekas and Laval city councillor for Chomedey Aglaia Revelakis. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

The ultimatum was presented to Metaxas by the Italian ambassador to Greece. It demanded that Greece allow Axis forces to enter Greek territory and occupy certain strategic locations, or otherwise face war. The name for the day comes from Metaxas’ straightforward reply. “No,” he said curtly, following which he added, “Then it is war.”

The beginning of war

In response, Italian troops stationed in Albania, which was an Italian protectorate, attacked the Greek border, marking the beginning of Greece’s involvement in World War II. On the morning of Oct. 28, Greeks took to the streets, regardless of their political affiliations, shouting “Oxi.” Since 1942, it has been a national celebration marked annually.

Dignitaries who attended this year’s event organized by the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal included Ambassador of Greece to Canada Ekaterina Dimakis, the Consul General in Montreal for Greece Nikolaos Karalekas, Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, Laval city councillor for Chomedey Aglaia Revelakis and HCGM president Basile Angelopoulos.

During an Oxi Day commemoration in Laval on October 26, Ambassador of Greece to Canada Ekaterina Dimakis delivered greetings to members of the Greek diaspora in Canada from the government of the Hellenic Republic. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

A ‘fight for liberty’

“We are here to recall the heroism and the resistance to fascism during the 1940s by the Greek nation which was exemplary and was recognized around the world for standing out in the spirit of the fight for liberty,” Angelopoulos said in an interview with Newsfirst Multimedia, paraphrasing the keynote address he delivered.

Comparing the historical events of 85 years ago to the situation today, Angelopoulos commented, “Apathy is probably today’s modern invader. Disengagement and disinterest are our enemies now and something that we should never allow.”

Like Angelopoulos, Koutrakis could also see parallels between the past and more recent history. “What is more scary than ever to me is the lack of sympathy and empathy globally to the dangers that we are increasingly surrounded by,” she said.

Turning back the fascists

“So, this day to me, not only as a Hellene, reminds me of my heritage and what happened those many years ago that was the turnaround of World War II,” she continued.

“But it also reminds me of the great obligation and responsibility that we have, especially in the western world, if we want to safeguard our democracies and push back on fascism.”

Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal president Basile Angelopoulos quoted former Canadian Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King in an address on this year’s Oxi Day. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

In his address, Angelopoulos cited former Canadian Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King, who wrote about Greece’s fall in 1940. “Greece has fallen to the enemy, but only after a resistance that will become legendary,” said Angelopoulos, quoting Mackenzie King.

King went on to say that the men of Greece “have set an example of heroism that has inspired free men everywhere … To those of Greek race everywhere in Canada I send my greetings, my appreciation for what they have done …”