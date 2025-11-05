November is Volunteer Recognition Month in Laval

In November, which is Volunteer Recognition Month, the City of Laval is highlighting the essential role of those whose actions contribute to making Laval a more humane, supportive and vibrant city.

Every day, thousands of citizens dedicate their time to enriching and transforming their community. Volunteering can take many forms and adapt to everyone’s availability and interests.

On November 25, the city will hold its 4th annual Laval Volunteer Celebration at Salle André-Mathieu. Singing, dancing, comedy and testimonials will mark this festive evening.

Isabelle Charest, Minister Responsible for Sports, Leisure and the Outdoors, is seen here with Raymond McIntyre. (Photo: Amelieshoots)

“Every small gesture, every hour given, and every smile shared contributes to making Laval a more supportive and humane city,” says Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “I sincerely thank all those who give their time with passion, dedication, and generosity.”

In a spirit of recognition during the evening, the City of Laval will be acknowledging the exceptional volunteerism of Raymond McIntyre of Triathlon Laval, for his leadership, generosity and team spirit.

Since 2019, Raymond McIntyre, who is an administrator and marketing manager at Triathlon Laval, has distinguished himself through his energy, creativity and deep commitment to the Laval sports community.

A true triathlon enthusiast, he promotes his club by initiating numerous projects: creating a guide for new members, managing social media, designing promotional items and organizing the annual fundraiser, which attracts more than 500 participants.

Agreement reached between blue collar workers and the city

The City of Laval has announced that a new collective agreement has been reached with the Laval blue-collar workers union. Blue-collar staff voted in favor of the proposed agreement, with 83 per cent supporting the mediator’s suggested settlement.

The collective agreement will be for a six-year term, ranging retroactively from January 1 in 2022, to December 31 in 2027. It is to be presented to the City of Laval’s executive-committee for confirmation before its entry into force.

According to the city, the agreement is part of the process of optimizing municipal services, with tangible benefits for each party and for the well-being of the population. The city says the agreement respects the interests of blue-collar staff, administrative needs and the ability of Laval residents to pay.

The main operational benefits are as follows:

• Revised and more flexible work schedules, offering greater stability in citizen services and reducing overtime;

• Improved weekend and winter shift schedules, with more flexible hours;

• The addition of permanent weekend shifts to ensure more consistent public service at all times;

• The option for some teams to extend their workday by three hours to complete ongoing tasks;

• And greater efficiency in posting job openings, reducing some delays by 50 per cent.

“The ratification of this agreement with the blue-collar workers marks a new chapter for the City of Laval,” said Mayor Boyer.

“This agreement meets the needs of our workers, respects the ability of Laval residents to pay, and lays the foundation for a more efficient work organization,” he added. “I commend the commitment of Laval’s blue-collar workers to embark on this project.”

“The efficiency of municipal services is a priority for our administration,” said Laval city manager Benoit Colette. “This new collective agreement reflects the shared commitment of the city and its blue-collar workers to provide services that meet the evolving expectations and needs of Laval residents.”

Ten days of digital and technological immersion in libraries

From November 6 to 16, Laval’s public libraries are inviting residents to discover the digital world at the 7th annual NUM Festival, a free, family-friendly event featuring over 50 activities for all ages.

With activities involving virtual reality, interactive experiences and robot building, it will be the perfect opportunity for children and adults alike to take a dive into innovation and creativity.

“With the NUM Festival, Laval’s libraries demonstrate that they are much more than just places to read: they are vibrant spaces where innovation, creativity, and digital culture come together,” said Mayor Boyer.

“This event reflects our commitment to making technology accessible to everyone, in a spirit of discovery and enjoyment.”

The event offers the opportunity to discover and experience the diverse range of modern activities and services offered by Laval Libraries, many of which focus on digital technologies.