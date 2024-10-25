Pink in the City’s ‘Magic of Hope’ raises $325,000 for breast cancer

Nearly 600 guests partied during gala evening benefiting MUHC’s Breast Center

How do you keep hope alive? For 600 supporters of the Pink in the City breast cancer foundation, this year’s Magic of Hope gala was all about creating and maintaining hope – even in the face of cancer.

Nearly 600 guests turned out at the Château Royal in Chomedey last Friday evening to have a little fun, enjoy a gourmet meal, listen and dance to some exciting music, and answer the call to help raise an anticipated $325,000 for the benefit of patients at the McGill University Health Centre’s Breast Center.

Denise and Bobby Vourtzoumis are seen here during the Magic of Hope gala with some of the evening’s guests, including Dr. Sarkis Meterissian (far right), director of the Breast Center at the MUHC. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Inspired to help

Pink in the City was founded in 2006 when an 11-year-old Lawrence Vourtzoumis, while driving to school with his mother Denise, heard an ad on the radio requesting volunteers to shave their heads as a demonstration of solidarity for those who had lost their hair due to chemo treatments for breast cancer.

He was captivated by the idea and asked his mother if he could participate. He wanted to shave his head to show support, which was a pretty brave thing for a pre-teen to do. Denise agreed and helped Lawrence raise the required amount of money to be able to participate.

Some of the many survivors of breast cancer who stepped forward during the evening to stand as living testimony to the life-saving research work done by the MUHC’s Breast Center with support from Pink in the City. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Millions raised for MUHC

Nearly two decades and many fundraising gala evenings later, Pink in the City has raised millions for the MUHC Foundation, which remits funds to the McGill University Health Centre’s Breast Clinic Wellness Program.

Pink in the City started as a single event. This heightened an already existing awareness about breast cancer in the community and the need to support those who had been touched by the disease. It also embedded the idea that every selfless gesture of support makes a difference.

Support from the community

Over time, volunteers, sponsors, partners and medical advisors allowed Pink in the City to attain and exceed its goals. Community partners have also played a key role by supporting and attending Pink in the City’s various functions and events. Partnerships have extended to leadership programs at Laval-area high schools through the Model the Way program.

Among the Magic of Hope gala’s guests were Senator Tony Loffreda and Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis (centre). (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News) The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board’s Daniel Johnson (second from right) was presented during the Magic of Hope event with a plaque recognizing his valuable contributions to Pink in the City. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

At last Friday evening’s Magic of Hope gala, longtime Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board educator and administrator Daniel Johnson, who was a key player in implementing Model the Way, was among the honored guests who were presented with plaques commemorating their important contributions to Pink in the City.